The Georgia women’s tennis team defeated Florida A&M 4-0 in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, May 5, punching its ticket to the second round of the tournament.
"To play the first round of the NCAA tournament at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens was great,” Georgia head coach Jeff Wallace said. “We had a little rain off and on, but our fans stuck around, and I thought our team played really well. They focused well, they concentrated well, and played a really great first-round match.”
The Bulldogs claimed the doubles point right off the bat, despite a rain delay in the middle of the set. The sophomore duo of Dasha Vidmanova and Mell Reasco defeated the Rattlesnakes’ pair of Sara Rakim and Sierra Sandy, 6-1 on court one to take an early lead.
Senior Lea Ma and fifth-year Meg Kowalski took down Veronica Rodriguez and Rebekkah Gaines, 6-1 on court three to clinch the doubles point.
“I think in general, as a team, we did really good,” Georgia’s Guillermina Grant said. “Court one was playing super fast; court three, too. I feel like all three courts were playing great, and it was reflected in the scores.”
The Bulldogs cruised through their singles matches, ultimately taking the 4-0 win. Grant finished first and defeated Reagan Harris 6-1, 6-0. Their winning streak continued, as No. 125 Kowalski eased through her match. She nabbed a 6-0, 6-1 win against Genesis Whitelock.
No. 3 Ma clinched the win for the Bulldogs. She defeated Gaines 6-1, 6-3.
“Tomorrow is going to be a step up in talent level, but this team seems like they're really eager and excited about this event,” Wallace said. “It's really great that we're able to play another round of this tournament here in Athens.”
Georgia is set to take on Florida State on Saturday, May 6 at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens at 4 p.m in the tournament’s second round.