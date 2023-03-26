On March 19, the No. 6 ranked Georgia women’s tennis team took down No. 8 ranked Auburn 5-2 in another SEC battle. Georgia remained undefeated, at 6-0 in the SEC, and advanced its overall record to 13-3.
The Bulldogs struggled on the doubles courts, quickly losing on courts one and two, giving the doubles point to the Tigers.
The No. 26 ranked duo of Guillermina Grant and Mai Nirundorn had tough competition with the Tigers’ No. 20 ranked pair of Ariana Arseneault and Carolyn Ansari. The Bulldogs lost this match 6-3, leaving courts two and three to step up.
On court two, the No. 39 ranked duo of Meg Kowalski and Mell Reasco battled hard, but couldn’t get the win. They wound up losing 6-3 to the No. 64 ranked Angella Okutoyi and Adeline Flach. This loss secured the doubles point for Auburn.
Georgia’s Ania Hertel and Anastasiia Lopata’s match against Auburn’s DJ Bennett and Kaitlyn Carnicella went unfinished, but the Georgia duo was down 5-4 before the match was called.
Despite being at the disadvantage going into singles play, the Bulldogs fought strong on the singles courts and took four wins in a row, clinching the win for themselves.
The winning streak started off with Grant on court six, who took a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Auburn’s Ali Despain. This win was shortly followed by another win on court five. No. 122 Kowalski defeated Okutoyi 6-3, 6-1. This victory marked Kowalski’s 100th career singles win with the Bulldogs.
No. 10 Lea Ma took the third win of the match, as she battled against the No. 46 ranked Arseneault, winning 6-2, 6-3. This marked Ma’s ninth consecutive win in the line one singles spot.
The match was clinched by No. 52 Reasco, who went back and forth with her opponent Carnicella. Reasco was down 4-3 in the second set but fought back, eventually taking the win in two sets, 6-4, 6-4.
Shortly after the Bulldogs clinched the match, No. 12 Dasha Vidmanova took her first loss since the ITA Indoors in Feb. to the No. 41 ranked Ansari, 6-1, 7-5.
Despite the loss on court two, No. 64 Lopata took the fifth win for Georgia in a tiebreaker, ultimately beating Bennett 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 (10-7). This marked Lopata’s fifth consecutive win.
The Bulldogs, after this win, are on an eight-match winning streak. They hoped to continue that streak as they took on the Tennessee Volunteers for more SEC action on Friday, March 24 on Georgia’s home courts.