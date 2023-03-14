On Friday, March 10, the No. 3 ranked Bulldogs traveled to Lexington, Kentucky where they defeated the No. 53 ranked Wildcats, 4-1.
After the win, Georgia remained undefeated in the SEC with a 3-0 record and continued to stand strong with a 9-3 season record.
The Bulldogs started off strong on the doubles court but quickly turned over the doubles point, losing two of three matches to the Wildcats. The No. 30 ranked duo, Meg Kowalski and Mell Reasco, had a strong performance, defeating Makayla Mills and Florencia Urrutia 6-3.
The next two doubles matches weren’t able to continue to build upon this lead. The No. 28 ranked Guillermina Grant and Mai Nirundorn fell 6-3 to Carlota Molina and Elizabeth Stevens, leaving doubles pair Anastasiia Lopata and Dasha Vidmanova to be the deciding factor. This duo lost 6-2 to Kentucky’s Ellie Eades and Zoe Hammond, giving the doubles point to the Wildcats.
The singles courts quickly made up for the lost doubles point and clinched four straight points. The lead started with the No. 64 ranked freshman Lopata taking an easy win over Carlota Molina 6-0, 6-2.
The streak continued, as the No. 52 ranked Reasco took down Eades in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3. The Bulldog’s third win of the day came from the No. 12 ranked Vidmanova, who put up a fight and defeated Stevens 6-2, 5-7, 6-1. This win marked Vidmanova’s sixth consecutive win.
The match was clinched by the No. 10 ranked Lea Ma who defeated the No. 74 ranked Urrutia, despite a first set tie-breaker loss. Ma had a strong second two sets and went on to win the match 6(3)-7, 6-4, 6-1. This was Ma’s fourth match-clinching win of the season.
There were two matches left unfinished after Georgia clinched the win. The No. 122 ranked Kowalski struggled to hold on to the match, as she lost the first set 7-5 and was losing the second set 3-0. Grant was breezing through the line six singles match 6-0, 4-1 when the match was stopped.
The Bulldogs then traveled to Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, March 12 to face the No. 17 ranked Commodores.