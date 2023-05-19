On Friday, May 12, the No. 4 ranked Georgia women’s tennis team battled against No. 13 Oklahoma on Georgia’s home courts on Friday evening. The team walked away with a 4-1 win and a ticket to the quarterfinals in the NCAA tournament.
"It was an epic battle.” head coach Jeff Wallace said. “Oklahoma came in and played unbelievable. I thought our doubles was fantastic today. We are just getting better and better every time we go out and play doubles. The crowd was amazing. Oklahoma fought like crazy in those singles matches and turned it into an epic college tennis match.”
This match marked Wallace’s last career home match at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex.
The Bulldogs eased through their doubles matches, giving them the early 1-0 advantage. The sophomore duo of Guillermina Grant and Mai Nirundorn were the first to finish with a 6-1 win over Alexandra Pisareva and Layne Sleeth.
The pair of graduate student Meg Kowalski and senior Lea Ma cruised to a 6-3 win over Julia Garcia Ruiz and Dana Guzman, clinching the doubles point for the Bulldogs on their graduation day.
Grant finished first for Georgia on court six, easing to a 6-0, 6-4 win over Emma Staker, which gave the team a 2-0 lead. The Sooners fought back with a win on court one in straight sets. The No. 50 ranked Sleeth upset No. 3 Ma 6-3, 6-0, closing the gap to a 2-1 Georgia lead.
No. 125 Kowalski battled back and forth with Oklahoma’s Ruiz in the first set, ultimately losing the set in a tie-breaker 6-7 (8-10). However, Kowalski came into the next two sets with a new game, topping Ruiz 6-1, 6-1.
Although Georgia was riding a 3-1 lead, there were still three tight matches to play that could have gone either way. The No. 4 sophomore Dasha Vidmanova played a challenging match against No. 78 Guzman, but ultimately took the win 7-6 (7-5), 6-4, clinching the match for Georgia.
"I was up 5-1 in the first set, but then I started losing,” Vidmanova said. “ I knew that this was a big match and that I had to fight no matter what. After I won the set, when other people were coming back if they lost the first set , it definitely helped me. I was less nervous and I actually didn't expect to clinch. I expected other people to clinch, but I had the chance and did it, which was great."
There were two matches left unfinished in the third set. When the match was called, No. 63 Mell Reasco was up 6-3 in a third set tie-breaker. On court four, No. 81 Anastasiia Lopata was at a 3-6, 6-3, 4-3 score when her match ended.
“I was excited to see Meg [Kowalski] get that point being a fifth-year senior and her last match she will ever play out here was really neat,” Wallace said. “Mell [Reasco] was down match point and had one of the most incredible match points I think I have ever seen in all my 38 years. To say that, up in the tie breaker, Dasha [Vidmanova] closes it out. Of course, Gigi [Grant] gets that first singles point for us. We got a lot of work to do now. We are so fortunate to go down to Orlando in the Elite Eight. There is more great tennis to play."
The Bulldogs, in their next match, took on the Michigan Wolverines on Wednesday, May 17 in Orlando, Florida.