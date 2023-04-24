The Georgia women’s tennis team defeated Texas A&M to win the SEC tournament championship on Saturday, April 23, at the Billingsley Tennis Center.
The Bulldogs defeated the No. 1-seeded regular season champions 4-2 in a dominant performance. With the victory, the Bulldogs won their ninth SEC tournament title in program history and the 20th overall SEC title of all time. This win also marked head coach Jeff Wallace’s ninth tournament victory with the Bulldogs.
“I’m really, really happy, excited and proud of this team,” Wallace said. “We have put in a lot of work and they came together this weekend and played some absolutely incredible tennis.”
In addition to the tournament victory, two Bulldogs earned awards. Graduate Meg Kowalski and sophomore Guillermina Grant won All-SEC Tournament team honors. Additionally, Kowalski was given Most Valuable Player honor for her performance.
Georgia, the No. 2 seeded team in the tournament, overcame each of its opponents to nab the victory. The team swept No. 10-seeded LSU and defeated No. 3-seeded Tennessee 4-2. The Bulldogs had previously lost to the Aggies in the regular season 5-2. They also lost to the Aggies in the 2022 SEC championships 4-0.
The Bulldogs now await their regional assignment for the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament, which will run from May 5 to May 7.