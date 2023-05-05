Georgia women’s tennis coach Jeff Wallace — the second-winningest collegiate women’s tennis coach in history — will be retiring at the end of the season, according to a press release from the University of Georgia Athletic Association.
Wallace, a native of Portland, Oregon, won an SEC singles title as an athlete at Georgia in 1985. The following year, he took over as head coach of the women’s tennis team. In his coaching tenure, he compiled a 814-198 record, making him one of only two coaches in women’s tennis history with at least 800 wins.
“I want to say thank you to the Bulldog Nation for their support,” Wallace said. “Their loyalty continues long past the days of when our student-athletes have finished competing. I’m looking forward to the next chapter of my life and that will include spending time with my wife Sabina, my children and grandchildren. There will be travel, golf and continued support of Georgia Athletics. I look forward to being a fan and cheering on everyone at the University of Georgia.”
For his efforts, Wallace earned 14 Coach of the Year awards, and was the only collegiate women’s tennis coach to be named National Coach of the Year on four separate occasions. He also captured six NCAA titles and 20 SEC championships throughout his time as coach.
Wallace missed the NCAA tournament only once as a head coach — during his inaugural season at the helm in 1986. Now, he’ll be leading his team back to the NCAA tournament once more, as No. 3 Georgia faces off against No. 4 Florida A&M in the first round of action on Friday, May 5, at 1 p.m.
“Jeff Wallace is Georgia women’s tennis,” Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said. “While Jeff will be missed, he will forever be a part of the Bulldog family.”