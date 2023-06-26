2023 NCAA Men’s Tennis Singles National Champion and Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-American Ethan Quinn has elected to forgo his final three years of collegiate eligibility and begin his professional career.
Quinn, in a statement, thanked his coaches, teammates, family and friends for the support they had given him throughout his time with the University of Georgia. Head coach Manny Diaz also released a statement on Quinn’s departure.
Forever a Dawg. @UGAtennis @ethanqu1nn pic.twitter.com/7oESMb9Q7V— Manny Diaz (@CoachMannyDiaz) June 26, 2023
Quinn was the third player in Georgia history to become an NCAA singles national champion — Mikael Pernfors and Matias Boeker were the first two — and the fourth freshman since 1977 to earn the singles title. With this title win, Quinn earned a wild card bid to this year’s U.S. Open.
Quinn, who was also named ITA Rookie of the Year and an All-SEC performer, was the go-to performer for the Bulldogs this season. He was consistently on the No. 1 court in both singles and doubles and perennially ranked in the top five of all collegiate tennis players in the country.
Quinn helped lead Georgia to its 31st regular season SEC championship and 42nd overall SEC championship with an undefeated 12-0 conference record.
The Fresno, California native held a 34-10 singles record, including 26 wins against ranked opponents, and ended the season on a 17-match win streak. Quinn and Trent Bryde, his doubles partner, totaled a 22-15 record in doubles competition.
Quinn departs with Bryde and several other seniors that were on the team. However, after his immense impact as a freshman, Quinn is a permanent staple in the Bulldog record books.
“From the moment I stepped foot on campus at the University of Georgia, I have felt at home,” Quinn said. “This place gave me both a school and family with endless opportunities as well as a place where I could start the next chapter of my life. Although my journey has been unusual, I am proud of it. It was my own story that I lived, and I do not regret any part of the last three semesters. Athens changed my life, and I am forever grateful to everyone who was a part of it.”