The No. 13 ranked Georgia men’s tennis team traveled up to Chicago to take on unranked Illinois and ultimately lost to them 4-2.
This loss places the Bulldogs at an even .500 on the season with a 4-4 record. This middle of the road start is not where the team expected to be and the potential this team holds.
"The team is very disappointed about the result of the match today," head coach Manny Diaz said. "While we played great in several spots, as a team, we just didn't take advantage of our opportunities in enough matches. It wasn't our best performance, and we know we are capable of better. We need to get off the mat, dust off and get ready to attack our next match on Friday."
Play started off on court one where the 24th-ranked tandem of Ethan Quinn and Trent Bryde defeated Mathis Debru and Oliver Okonkwo 6-2. With Philip Henning and Teodor Giusca losing to Karlis Ozolins and Hunter Heck 6-2, the doubles point was going to be decided on court three.
In what was a close match, Britton Johnston and Blake Croyder ultimately fell short to Gabrielius Guzauskas and Lucas Horve. Johnston and Croyder forced a breaker, but lost 7-6 (5).
Down 1-0, Henning came back to tie the match at one apiece, as he defeated Heck on court two 6-2, 6-0. UGA broke the tie on court five with the No. 62 ranked Croyder defeating Okonkwo in straight sets 6-2, 7-5.
From here on out, Illinois outplayed Georgia.
No. 5 ranked Quinn got upset by unranked Ozolins on court one 6-4, 6-3. On court four, Giusca also lost in straight sets 6-1, 6-4 to Kenta Miyoshi.
Down 3-2, the No. 87 ranked Bryde put up a good fight forcing two tiebreakers against Willaim Mroz but ultimately lost 7-6(7), 7-6(2) giving Illinois the 4-2 win.
Miguel Perez Pena’s match against Illinois Nic Meister went unfinished after Bryde fell to Mroz. The match on court six was a close one before being called off, 3-6, 6-3.
The Bulldogs will remain in Chicago and have to turn the page quickly as they begin the ITA National Indoor Championship. Their first match will be against SEC rival South Carolina and will take place at 10 a.m. at the XS Tennis Village.