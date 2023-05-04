The scoreboard lights up as the public address announcer declares another Georgia men’s tennis victory, finishing undefeated in the SEC for the 16th time in school history. This was nothing new for head coach Manuel “Manny” Diaz, who is in his 35th season.
Diaz is the SEC’s all time winningest men’s tennis coach with 764 career victories heading into the 2023 NCAA tournament. The Bulldogs are no strangers to lasting success.
Through the last 69 seasons, dating back to 1955, the Bulldogs have had two head coaches: Dan Magill and Diaz. Diaz passed Magill to become the all-time winningest men’s tennis head coach in SEC history in March 2020.
“I had Magill with me after I won my 500th match, and there was nobody happier in the whole stadium,” Diaz said.
Diaz’s time at Georgia extends beyond his years as a head coach, as he played under Magill from 1972-1975 and was a two-time All-American.
“I’ve benefited from being a player here,” Diaz said. “Knowing the culture when I took over, it provided for a smooth transition.”
Diaz has made quite a mark on the program. Since he’s taken over in 1989, Diaz has won a share of 18 SEC regular season championships and 10 SEC tournaments.
Diaz’s tenure has had its ups and downs. In his first year at the helm, Diaz made the NCAA championship finals, losing to Stanford 5-3. He didn’t win his first championship until 1999 — his 11th year as coach — after making it to the finals four other times.
“We continued to pursue excellence,” Diaz said. “Those years were not failures, they were opportunities for us to gain belief in what we were doing.”
The team, under Diaz’s leadership, finally broke through to beat UCLA 4-3 in 1999, winning the first of four championships.
Alongside Diaz is associate head coach Jamie Hunt, who played for Georgia from 2007-2010. He returned in the 2017-18 season after spending seven seasons at Vanderbilt.
“Obviously, it’s a different relationship,” Hunt said. “He was a tremendous mentor to me as a player, and he’s still mentoring me now.”
When talking about his decision to come back after his stint at Vanderbilt, Hunt painted a picture of what Georgia means to him.
“This is home,” Hunt said. “When coach Diaz gave me the opportunity to come home, I jumped on it — it was a no brainer.”
Hunt is among the many great players that have come through Athens since Diaz took over the program. Hunt had a 238-80 combined singles and doubles record during his time at Georgia, ranking him third on the all-time wins list. He was also an integral part of the 2007 and 2008 championship-winning teams.
The Bulldogs have six championships spanning across three different decades, two under Magill and four under Diaz. They have had to adapt to a multitude of changes in the college tennis landscape.
The Bulldogs and Diaz have waited 15 years for championship number seven, and in that time have seen their California counterpart, USC, win five championships and SEC rival Florida win one in 2021. Georgia is looking to change that behind the leadership of Diaz, five seniors and freshman-phenom Ethan Quinn.
“We have overcome a lot and have been in a lot of challenging situations this year,” Diaz said. “This team has matured incredibly and they are playing with a lot of resolve, so I think we’ll have a chance against anybody.”
Diaz has made a tremendous impact on the court, but his impact off has been just as important.
“He obviously means the world to me,” Hunt said. “I kind of joke around that I owe my life. If he had not recruited me here, I wouldn’t have had such a good time, I wouldn’t have met my wife and I wouldn’t have the five kids that we have. Incredible coach, obviously, but an even better person.”