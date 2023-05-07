On Saturday, May 6, the No. 6 Georgia men’s tennis team swept Florida Gulf Coast 4-0 and advanced to round two of the NCAA championship.
“We came out and we found that Florida Gulf Coast wasn’t just going to roll over,” Georgia head coach Manny Diaz said. “They made a lot of balls. They made us work very hard. It's been a long two weeks and these guys needed this match to gain their bearings. I'm proud of how they handled the pressure.”
For the doubles point, the sixth-ranked duo of redshirt freshman Ethan Quinn and fifth-year senior Trent Bryde beat the Eagles’ duo of Randy Wilson and Magnus Johnson, 6-2. After a hard fought, intense match, fifth-year senior duo Philip Henning and Teodor Giusca clinched the court two doubles point with a 6-4 victory over the Eagles’ pair of Marcelo Sepulveda and Guglielmo Stefanacci.
Georgia’s duo of Blake Croyder and Britton Johnston’s match against Carter Bradford and Eric Oncins was left unfinished, but was an even 5-5 when the match was called.
Although the Bulldogs had great momentum and an energetic crowd going into singles, the Eagles brought tight scores and intense competition on all six singles courts.On court five, Miguel Perez Peña defeated Florida Gulf Coast’s Oncins for the first singles point, followed by No. 106 Croyder’s tight 6-3, 7-5 triumph over Stefanacci.
Clinching the match and the championship first round was No. 19 Henning. In his 101st career win, Henning defeated Sepulveda 7-5, 6-1 as the deafening crowd cheered him on.
“I feel like we played well today,” Henning said. “We got off to a good start. We came out and played a very good doubles point on all three courts. In singles I feel like we did a good job getting momentum after the first sets.”
Several matches went unfinished, but Georgia held a lead on almost every single match. No. 2 Quinn was up 6-4, 6-5 on Johnson. Giusca had won the tie breaker of the first set 7-6 (7-4) and held a 1-0 lead in the second. No. 113 Bryde had lost the first set 5-7, but won the second 6-4 before the match was called.
The Bulldogs will host the Oklahoma Sooners on Sunday, May 7 at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in hopes of second round victory.