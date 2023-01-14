On Jan. 13, former Texas A&M cornerback Deyon “Smoke” Bouie announced his decision to transfer to the University of Georgia.
The Bainbridge, Ga. native is a former four-star recruit and a part of Texas A&M’s 2022 class. Before joining Texas A&M, Bouie was previously a Georgia commit. He committed to Georgia back in 2020, but decommitted in 2021. Now Bouie has the opportunity to return to his home state and join the team he had first committed to.
Bouie is the third transfer to join Georgia. Wide receivers Dominic Lovett and Rara Thomas both announced their commitment to Georgia after transferring from Missouri and Mississippi State respectively. All three of Georgia’s incoming transfers are coming from other SEC schools.
In his true freshman season, Bouie saw limited action, only playing in four games. In those four games he totaled only four tackles. Due to his limited first season, Bouie is eligible to be redshirted, giving him an extra year of eligibility.
Coming out of high school, Bouie was lauded for his athletic ability and his speed. Time will tell if he can flash that now with the Bulldogs.
It’s unclear if Bouie will start right away, as the Bulldogs currently are retaining most of their cornerbacks — including 2022 starter Kamari Lassister. Currently, however, there are two exceptions. Fellow freshman Jaheim Singletary announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal. Additionally, on Jan. 12, redshirt sophomore Kelee Ringo announced his intentions to declare for the NFL draft.
While these are the only two set to leave, several new high school recruits from the 2023 class will be enrolling at UGA.
The Bulldogs 2023 recruiting class is loaded with talent and players at the cornerback position. Five-star AJ Harris and four-stars Daniel Harris, Chris Peal and Justyn Rhett will add to an already full room of defensive backs.