Georgia fell 91-77 to Texas A&M in College Station on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs have now lost eight straight and fall to 1-14 in conference play.
“The result is what it is,” said Coach Crean after the game. “We shot the ball extremely well…we just didn’t have a complete game.”
The Aggies were led by Quenton Jackson's 31 points and Henry Coleman III's 15 points. The pair didn't miss a single shot, finishing the game a perfect 17-17 from the field to combine for 46 of 91 A&M points. The Aggies hit eight 3-pointers and shot over 50% from the field.
The shooting for the Bulldogs was strong today, knocking down 13 3-pointers and shooting 60% from the field, but 20 turnovers was the unraveling for the Bulldogs today. One bright spot for the Bulldogs was Kario Oquendo, who continued his impressive conference play with 33 points.
The game started with the stars of both teams leading the way. Oquendo scored eight of Georgia’s first ten points while Jackson tallied ten of A&M’s first 14. Although, with six total turnovers in the first four minutes, both offenses struggled to get their footing.
As the game continued, the teams began to get more comfortable. The Bulldogs used an 11-0 run, including three straight 3-pointers, with just under 12 minutes left in the half to take the lead, 21-14.
The Aggies began to heat up from outside as well, going four-of-six from three after starting two-of-eight from deep. The hot shooting and nagging defense would lead to a run for the Aggies A Jackson layup would end a 22-5 run for the Aggies, which elapsed in the course of just under six minutes.
The offenses for both teams turned it up a notch in the final five minutes of the half. Georgia, led by Oquendo, was able to hang around with a high-powered A&M offense, but not cut it to single digits. The Bulldogs trailed 48-37 at half.
The second half started like the first half ended, with the teams traded baskets back-and-forth. The teams were held at something of a stale-mate until Georgia got back-to-back 3-pointers from Noah Baumann and Oquendo. The Aggies would counter with a 7-0 run of their own to stretch the lead back to 12, 67-55 with just over eight minutes left.
For the rest of the second half, the lead for Texas A&M hovered around 10 pointts. Oquendo was able to cut it to nine, 72-81, with about three minutes left, but Georgia couldn’t mount an epic comeback. Georgia would go on to fall 91-77.
Georgia will now return to Athens to take on arch-rival Florida on Saturday, while Texas A&M will travel to Oxford to take on Ole Miss. Georgia will look to finish the regular season strong and get some momentum prior to the SEC tournament.