Tyree Crump is going to cry and he knows it. He’ll be one of three seniors honored prior to the Georgia men’s basketball team’s game against Florida on Wednesday.
“I’m going to cry like a baby,” Crump said. “I’m a real emotional guy.”
Jordan Harris — the other four-year player at Georgia — said he wouldn’t cry, but if he sees Crump cry, he’ll probably join in on the waterworks.
The duo have been through a lot together since long before they came to Georgia.
They grew up close by in Southwest Georgia, with Crump attending Bainbridge High School and Harris going to Seminole County High School in nearby Donalsonville. They knew each other well before high school and have been friends since a young age. They played basketball together, went to the mall and just kept each other company.
The companionship was especially important for Crump, who had struggles with his family growing up. He didn’t have a father and his mother was diagnosed with Lupus when he was young. Crump said he would look to Harris and basketball as an outlet, and it’s helped.
“When the tables turned and I went through a lot of adversity, he has been there for me,” Crump said. “Nobody knows our relationship. It just can’t be described. I don’t have to talk to him for a year, and he could call me and get anything he wants. That’s just the relationship we have. That’s my brother.”
That relationship translated to college basketball, and Harris and Crump were a package deal. But when it came time to choose a school, Crump was dead set on going to Florida State. FSU was less than an hour away from Crump’s high school, so it seemed like a no-brainer. But Harris hadn’t gotten his word in yet.
“I was like ‘No bro, we’re going to Georgia,’” Harris said.
He convinced Crump to go on a visit and see for himself. After the visit, Crump called Harris and said he was coming to Georgia. The duo committed on the same day, Sept. 9, 2014, according to 247Sports.
More than five years, a coaching change and 65 losses later, Crump and Harris have just a few games left in their careers at Georgia.
Crump and Harris’ last two seasons have been under head coach Tom Crean. Known for his player development, Crean has shown benefits to Harris and Crump, but they also needed to adjust. After starting the first 14 games this season, Crump moved to the bench to become more of a sixth man. Harris missed the first nine games of the season because he was deemed ineligible for internal reasons.
Even in their senior year, Crump and Harris are still learning. But after learning their roles and moving on, they’re peaking at the right time.
“When you hope your team is playing its best basketball at the end of the year, it’s probably going to be because the seniors are too, and I think they are,” Crean said.
Since rejoining the team on Dec. 20, Harris has brought a previously unfounded defensive intensity and limitless bounce. His dunks have been crowd-pleasing, but he’s also become a reliable rebounder for a roster devoid of forwards.
Crump has seen an even greater renaissance over the last month. Since Georgia gave up a 22-point lead against Florida on Dec. 5, Crump has shot above 45% from behind the arc and has come up with huge shots for the Bulldogs. He hit a game-winning 3-pointer from 35-feet away from the basket on the road against Vanderbilt on Feb. 22 and scored eight points in the final four minutes in a win against Arkansas on Feb. 29.
“It’s been a rollercoaster, [there’s] been ups and downs,” Crump said. “Now, we’re having fun with it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.