When Georgia and Florida take the field in Jacksonville, Florida, it will be the 100th time the two teams have met, according to Georgia. Florida, however, claims this will be only the 99th time they have played each other.
The controversy began on Oct. 15, 1904, when a team representing the University of Georgia defeated a team representing the University of Florida 52-0. However, Florida claims that team does not represent the modern university.
On June 5, 1905, the Buckman Act was signed. This brought together all the white male institutions in Florida into one singular institution, the University of Florida. Because of this, Florida does not recognize the 1904 team as being a part of the modern university’s game record.
Florida claims that the team Georgia played in that first meeting represented an earlier university, located in Lake City, Florida, that had previously been known as Florida Agricultural College. While it represented a different institution, the team was referred to as the “University of Florida” after Florida Agricultural College was renamed in 1903.
Carl Van Ness, the curator of the manuscripts and archives department at the University of Florida, said the university does not count anything before the Buckman Act in its history.
“As far as we’re concerned, that is not the same University of Florida,” Ness said. “Our not counting that 1904 game is consistent with other things that we don’t count.”
Ness said the university does not count enrollment figures until 1905 and does not recognize university presidents prior to the Buckman Act.
Along with the formation of the modern University of Florida, the Buckman Act also formed other schools across the state. The act created Florida Female College, which is now Florida State University. It also created Florida A&M, a historically Black university.
Ness said Florida’s enrollment in 1904 was nearly half the size of Georgia’s. It took until 1928 for the Gators to win in the rivalry, defeating Georgia 26-6 in Savannah.
“Our football program is still developing in the 1910s, ’20s, ’30s,” Ness said. “It really isn’t until the 1950s that our football program starts to go in a real positive direction.”
The first meeting Georgia and Florida both recognize was played on Nov. 6, 1915, in Jacksonville, Florida. Georgia won 37-0 in that meeting and is winning the overall series 53-44-2 — or 52-44-2,according to Florida.
Loran Smith, Georgia athletics’ historian, said the rivalry’s history fuels current fans as the two teams play once again.
“It’s the philosophy of one school versus the other,” Smith said. “I don’t know how you could settle it.”