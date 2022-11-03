Tennessee is coming to Athens this weekend to face the Bulldogs in a battle between SEC rivals.
The game is slightly more important than that, though. The Volunteers are tied for No. 2 in The Associated Press’ Top 25 poll, Tennessee’s highest ranking since 2001, when the team featured future NFL stars such as Jason Witten and John Henderson.
Georgia is seeded at No. 1 in the AP poll, marking this as a matchup between the two top teams in college football. The last time that happened was in 2019 — No. 1 LSU defeated No. 2 Alabama, going on to take down Georgia in the SEC Championship game and claim the national championship with a win over Clemson.
Tennessee has already faced off against Alabama this year, ending in a 52-49 triumph for the Volunteers. That win ended a 15-game losing streak against the Crimson Tide, and the Volunteer faithful were ecstatic. A single ticket stub from the game sold for $675 on eBay, and that wasn’t even the most expensive outcome from the weekend.
Tennessee fans stormed the field after the game, tearing down the goalposts and removing them from the stadium entirely. The NCAA fined Tennessee $100,000 for the infraction, though the team found a way to pay off the dues.
Now, the Volunteers are trying to conquer a different losing streak. Tennessee hasn’t beaten Georgia since 2016, Kirby Smart’s first season as head coach of the Bulldogs. But this is a different Tennessee team, and one that’s taken down every obstacle in its path so far. The outcome of this matchup will factor heavily into the fate of the SEC East, and for that reason and more, tickets for the game are selling at a premium.
Almost two weeks before the game, ticket prices ranged from $500 to over $4,000, according to Ticketmaster. The most expensive tickets — in section 108, at the 50-yard line -— are selling for nearly $5,000.
For context, the biggest home game in recent history for the Bulldogs was the 2019 matchup against No. 7 Notre Dame. Tickets sold for an average of $611, one of the most expensive college football tickets of the past decade. Georgia has played in these environments before, and it sounds like Georgia head coach Kirby Smart isn’t overly concerned about the high-profile nature of the game.
“Every game is a big game, to be honest with you, in the SEC,” Smart said. “So it’s not like some guys go into it thinking of it differently. But I do think playing at home is important and certainly an advantage in our conference.”