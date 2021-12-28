On Jan. 1, 1942, Georgia played in its very first bowl game. The Bulldogs clashed with TCU and came out on top by a score of 40-26 to win the Orange Bowl. Now, 80 years later, the Bulldogs play in the Orange Bowl for just the fourth time in the program’s history.
Against the Horned Frogs, Georgia was led by Frank Sinkwich who threw three touchdowns and ran for one touchdown. He finished with a combined 355 yards while playing with a broken jaw that required a special helmet pad in the eighth edition of the Orange Bowl.
Sinkwich later went on to become Georgia’s first Heisman winner the next season, and helped lead the Bulldogs to their first national championship in 1943 with a 9-0 win over UCLA in the Rose Bowl.
Georgia’s second Orange Bowl appearance was not long after the first. In 1949, the Bulldogs took the field against Texas, but lost by a score of 41-28. Georgia quarterback Johnny Rauch threw for 161 yards in the loss. The Longhorns were headed by quarterback Tom Landry, who went on to win two Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys.
The Bulldogs returned to the Orange Bowl in 1960 for the first televised Georgia football game in history. It was the Bulldogs’ first bowl game appearance since 1950 as Georgia defeated Missouri 14-0 in the final game of Georgia head coach Wally Butts’ career.
In the College Football Playoff’s history, the Orange Bowl has hosted a semifinal game twice, coming in 2015 and 2018. No. 1 Clemson defeated No. 4 Oklahoma 37-17 in 2015 while No. 1 Alabama defeated No. 4 Oklahoma 45-34 in 2018.
The Orange Bowl hosted last season’s national championship as No. 1 Alabama defeated No. 3 Ohio State 52-24.
The Bulldogs will try to move to 3-1 in Orange Bowl history on Friday when they take on Michigan in the 88th edition of the historic game. The Wolverines have made three appearances in the Orange Bowl coming in 1975, 1999 and 2016, and sit at 1-2.