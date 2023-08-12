On a typical Saturday in Athens, you’d be hard pressed to find a Georgia fan who isn’t decked out in red and black of some sort. Georgia merchandise is a fixture in Athens, especially after two consecutive national championships.
With football season on the horizon, demand for merchandise is set to spike before gamedays begin. There are plenty of destinations in town to shop for merchandise. For those looking for a local alternative to the UGA bookstore or online shopping, The Red Zone located on Clayton Street in downtown Athens is a solid choice.
The Red Zone — founded in 2003 by Scott and Mindy Towe — has functioned as a family-owned business for twenty years. From shirts, jerseys, magnets and even dog toys, The Red Zone sells just about any Bulldogs-related product possible.
However, according to Scott Towe, the store makes its living on the classics like Georgia t-shirts, jerseys and sweatshirts.
“The foundation of The Red Zone is built on the basics,” Towe said in an email to The Red & Black. “Items that were popular 30 years ago will probably still be popular 30 years from now. [national championship] merch has added new and exciting variations on these ‘bread-and-butter’ items, but once the confetti has settled, the tried-and-true will continue to be our foundation.”
According to Towe, The Red Zone has taken advantage of a surge in sales thanks to national championship merchandise. However, for a family business run by die-hard Georgia fans for two decades, the team’s triumph meant a lot more than just heightened sales.
“There was an accumulated pressure from [Georgia’s] near misses of the past ten to fifteen years,” Towe said. “When [Georgia won in 2021], the valve was opened and the steam was released.”
While the national championships have made life busy for The Red Zone, it wasn’t too long ago that things looked vastly different. Like many local businesses in Athens, The Red Zone was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and was closed completely from March to May 2020. While it managed to get by from online sales, the pandemic constrained the Towe family’s ability to operate as a brick-and-mortar store.
“The fallout from COVID created supply chain issues that interrupted our ability to receive merchandise,” Towe said. “We are only now digging ourselves out from under that fiasco.”
That success revitalized The Red Zone and the store returned to the hectic gamedays and droves of fans that it’s grown accustomed to.
“Regardless of the opponent, we are absolutely slammed at The Red Zone on gamedays. It’s a scene that you would need to experience firsthand to believe,” Towe said. “Some might be surprised to know how busy we are from January to August. Much of that time is spent preparing for September through December.”
The Red Zone’s status as a family-owned, local business with a true love for UGA has carved out a unique place for it in the Athens community. While the national championships and the packed gamedays are nice, Towe stressed that the smiling faces who keep coming back to the store are the true reward.
“The relationships that we have developed over the decades are rewarding,” Towe said. “[Former] students that we employed 20 years ago come back to visit us with their families, and that is special. We have gained financial rewards, but it was not without blood, sweat, and a few tears.”