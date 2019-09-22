Every Sunday after a Georgia football game, The Red & Black will examine a key play from Saturday’s game. This week, we take a look at J.R. Reed’s interception during Georgia's 23-17 victory over Notre Dame in Sanford Stadium.
The score
Georgia led Notre Dame 20-10 with 11:12 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Fighting Irish were marching down the field and into Georgia territory hoping to bring the game within a field goal.
The situation
Coming off a touchdown reception by Lawrence Cager in the back of the end zone the drive before, the Bulldogs were up by two scores. Georgia had finally found a comfortable offensive rhythm during the beginning of the fourth quarter. After a completed pass from Ian Book to Tommy Tremble, Notre Dame advanced to the Georgia 45-yard line.
The play
Book lined up under center and immediately handed the ball off to running back Tony Jones Jr. What looked to be a run play was quickly switched when Jones tossed the ball back to Book, who now had Tyrique McGhee barreling toward him. Under pressure, Book threw 13 yards downfield to the sidelines. In coverage against receiver Chris Finke, Georgia safety J.R. Reed met the ball as he was falling out of bounds to snag the interception. Reed read the play and made a diving catch in front of Finke’s body.
The quote
"[Reed] was the human eraser," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. "He had two or three or plays that were going to be explosive plays. He gets a guy on the ground that was about to break out and bust the coverage. Then he makes the pick that really changed the whole environment of the game."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.