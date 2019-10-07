Every week after a Georgia football game, The Red & Black will examine a key play from Saturday’s game. This week, we take a look at Eric Stokes and Tae Crowder’s dominant defensive show in the fourth quarter during Georgia's 43-14 victory over Tennessee.
The score
Georgia led Tennessee 36-14 with 4:55 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Volunteers had second-and-15 from the Georgia 30-yard line.
The situation
Tennessee was knocking on the door of the red zone looking for a way to make the point deficit smaller even though the game had been put far out of reach. Following the first half, the Volunteers were unable to connect on many offensive plays.
The play
Georgia scores a TOUCHDOWN after forcing a fumble, Maurer took a huge hit and so did the referee at the end. pic.twitter.com/50Qt6K5kWL— NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) October 6, 2019
As freshman quarterback Brian Maurer dropped back, he was met by Eric Stokes for a sack and fumble. The football was scooped up by Tae Crowder as he hobbled into the end zone for a touchdown to put Georgia up even further, 43-14. This was the last score of the game and one that many will not forget. Crowder was assisted with a block by the referee, who was pummeled to the ground by a Tennessee defender chasing Crowder.
The quote
"That play in particular was a great call by [defensive coordinator] Dan Lanning ... Everybody executed it. The quarterback didn't see the corner coming, and it was a scoop-and-score. It's was havoc is, and it's what we're trying to create."
