Junior running back Kendall Milton and sophomore wide receiver AD Mitchell spoke with the media at the final availability before Georgia’s home-opener against Samford. Four days after a 49-3 victory over Oregon, the players stressed the importance of practice and its effect on their team.
Receivers at every position
10 different Bulldogs caught a pass in the first game, a testament to the depth of talent on Georgia’s roster. Senior running back Kenny McIntosh led Georgia in receiving, hauling in nine catches for 117 yards. However, Mitchell said McIntosh’s performance wasn’t surprising to him.
“Get him [McIntosh] the ball,” Mitchell said. “Like, he did his thing. He’s been doing it since spring, the whole summer, all fall camp, so it’s nothing new.”
Milton is one of McIntosh’s partners in Georgia’s running back room. Milton had an 18-yard touchdown reception against the Ducks, and he expressed his desire to strengthen his pass-catching abilities.
“I want to be the complete back in all areas,” he said. “And he’s [running backs coach Dell McGee] worked with me countless times during the offseason, just trying to put me in those deep-ball situations or those ‘coming out of the backfield’ situations.”
Redshirt-sophomore wide receiver Ladd McConkey was second in both receptions and receiving yards in the season-opener. Like McIntosh, much of his yardage came after he had already caught the ball. Both players extended multiple plays by avoiding a tackle or two. Mitchell said that was a focus of Georgia’s offensive strategy.
“When you have a guy like Kenny and you have a guy like Ladd who are just so dangerous in open space, it’s like, sometimes you gotta make it a priority to get the ball in their hands,” Mitchell said.
Upholding the standard in practice
Mitchell also scored against Oregon, hauling in an 18-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Stetson Bennett. Mitchell said he has built a rapport with Bennett through strenuous amounts of practice, and that was the reason for his success in the first game.
“I got the signal, and it was a fade route,” Mitchell said. “Stetson and I have been putting in work on those over the offseason and during fall camp. It was just a play that we practiced multiple times.”
Mitchell mentioned that the phrase “the standard doesn’t need motivation” has become a mantra for the team. He said head coach Kirby Smart has been emphasizing it, wanting the players to work with the same intensity for each and every practice.
Milton agreed with him, as he said the effort put into practice was about more than just the current team. It was about all the players and coaches who came before, left a legacy and made Georgia into the program it is today.
“We have to make it our job to keep the standard alive and keep those physical Tuesday, Wednesday practices, because at the end of the day, those practices are what built Georgia football,” Milton said.