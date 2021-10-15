The last time that Georgia was No. 1 during the season in the AP Poll was in 1982. The Bulldogs’ 1982 team lost to No. 2 Penn State in the final game of the season with Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker.
The Bulldogs were No. 1 in the AP Preseason Poll ahead of the 2008 season, and were No. 1 in the College Football Playoff poll for two weeks in 2017.
After the previous No. 1 team Alabama fell to Texas A&M 41-38 last week, it opened the door for the Bulldogs to take over the top spot after being No. 2 in the weeks prior. Georgia started the season as the No. 5 team in the country.
“I am glad that we are number one in the sense that I think we deserve it, but at the same time, we have to stay humble about it and I don’t want it to get to their heads,” sophomore biological science major Jenny Swope said.
Swope said that when the Bulldogs were ranked No. 2, they were hungry and craved the No. 1 spot. She said that with the new jump in rankings, she doesn’t want it to go to the team’s heads, because teams will watch film and prepare for Georgia.
“Kentucky is undefeated, and they know that they are a good team too; they are going to be gunning hard next game,” said Swope. “They are going to be doing their absolute best, so we have to be ready and prepared for that.”
Swope said that while Kentucky has a lot to prove this game, so does Georgia. She said that the Bulldogs don’t need to be comfortable with their rankings, but they have to prove that they deserve to be at the top.
Junior journalism major Meadow Barrow said the top ranking is good, but there is still a bigger trophy ahead for the Bulldogs.
“At the end of the day, we are trying to get a national championship,” Barrow said.
This weekend, Georgia faces No. 11 Kentucky at Sanford Stadium. Georgia and Kentucky are the two last undefeated teams left in the SEC. The Wildcats are coming off a 42-21 win over LSU.
“Kentucky is a good team, beating Florida and still being undefeated,” junior sports management major Dillon Deal said. “They feel like they have something to play for still, it makes me nervous.”
Junior marketing major Ford Reddy said that the Wildcats have been looking for an opportunity to prove themselves, but he doesn’t think that this will be the game where they are able to do that. He said that they will not be able to overcome the Bulldogs, especially with a crowd with over 90,000 people.
Reddy said that in previous years, Georgia typically has one game where they play an opponent closer than they should, but it has yet to happen.
“The team feels different to everyone because we are not really playing any close games since the first one,” he said. “We are beating teams how we should.”