Georgia football is looking to become the first team to win back-to-back national championships since Alabama did in the 2011 and 2012 seasons. Here are the three biggest threats to the Bulldogs' repeat aspirations:
1. Alabama
Georgia’s opponent from last season’s national championship game is coming into the 2022-23 season as a favorite to win this year’s title game and the top team in the Associated Press preseason poll. Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young returns to lead the Alabama offense, while junior Will Anderson Jr. is one of the best defensive players in the nation right now. Legendary head coach Nick Saban returns to lead a team with talent at every position as he looks to clear the path for the Crimson Tide to secure its seventh national championship since 2009.
2. Ohio State
The Buckeyes are entering 2022 with the potential to boast a record-setting offense. Quarterback C.J. Stroud is returning for his junior season after passing for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns as a sophomore. Stroud’s top target, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, enters the 2022-23 season as a top receiver after catching 95 passes for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns last season. The Buckeyes’ defense, which had a down year last season, is looking poised to improve, and may only need to be average to support the high-flying offense well enough to win the Big Ten Conference.
3. Clemson
While 2021 didn’t see Clemson live up to the lofty standards set by Tigers teams of the past five seasons, the team still finished 10-3 and earned a 20-13 win over Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl. Expectations are high once again for Clemson to return to contending for the national championship in 2022. The Tiger defense, which allowed the second-fewest points per game in Division I football last season, should be stingy again behind returning stars on the defensive line in Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee. The biggest question facing Clemson this season is whether junior quarterback DJ Uiagalelei can take a step forward and lead the Tiger offense to consistent scoring.