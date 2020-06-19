For acting director of the University of Georgia Redcoat Band, Brett Bawcum, institutional change begins at the top of the set list.

In a Wednesday announcement posted on social media, Bawcum revealed the band’s decision to replace their football post game concert opener “Tara’s Theme,” which comes from the 1939 film classic “Gone with the Wind,” with “Georgia on My Mind,” popularized by Ray Charles in 1960.

“To be clear, the issue with the tradition is not the motivation of those who have embraced it, but rather the possibilities it may limit in those who haven't,” Bawcum wrote in the statement.

“Gone with the Wind,” one of the most recognizable movies in American cinema, is known for painting a nostalgic picture of slavery and the Reconstruction period in Georgia, during which the Ku Klux Klan emerged and Jim Crow laws reinforced the racial inequality that still reverberates through society today.

Former Redcoat member George Zeliff shared with The Red & Black an email the acting director sent exclusively to his band members. In a handwritten message, Bawcum noted his discomfort in issuing a statement on behalf of the entire band in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.

“If I express ‘the band’s’ position and you don’t agree with it,” Bawcum wrote. “I’m really not speaking for you; I’m speaking to you. This is not a moment when I can allow consensus to limit sentiment.”

Bawcum's message to the Redcoat Band Though I have had a lot of responsibility for this band for a long time, I have not had the the responsibility to speak on its behalf on a topic that is also very personal. That has made saying "something" not an option. It has also made saying something meaningful really hard. It's one thing for me to speak for all of us collectively. It's another to do so with confidence that what I will say actually reflects your perspectives. If I express "the band’s" position and you don’t agree with it, I’m really not speaking for you; I’m speaking to you. This is not a moment when I can allow consensus to limit sentiment. I know that this sentiment is important to a lot of you, and I'll get to it. But it's important first to remember this: the words don't matter without actions to back them up. If you somehow feel relieved by this note, then you’re not getting it. I’m speaking because there are people, especially young Black people in this band, or hopefully soon to be in it, who deserve to know that the Redcoat Band is a place where they belong and where they can profoundly influence culture and tradition. But please don’t think for a second that I will feel like I’m off the hook once this statement is out. I’m saying "I" a lot because it’s my job to be responsible. But getting serious about actually changing our corner is going to take all ya’ll, and Rob [Akridge], and me doing a lot more than talking. People will know we’re serious when they see it. They’ll know it when Black Redcoats talk about the band as the campus home they never knew they could have. They’ll know we’re serious when we look like Georgia, or when we make people think less about the Civil War and more about the Civil Rights Movement. Now that is legacy … Of course Black lives matter, not only because they’re, you know, human. They’re fundamental to this society, this university, and this band. Without them, we are not "us." But don’t just take me at my word.

Myles Jones, a 21-year-old education major and trumpeter, is one of the Redcoats' few Black members, whom Bawcum specifically addressed in his public statement.

“From the minute I joined Redcoats, I’ve received nothing but love, praise and friendship,” Jones said. “But despite all of that and despite me loving it, it sometimes can be intimidating when there is very few people who look like me. Even if I am overwhelmed with things like love and support.”

Jones highlighted one instance in which one of his band mates felt isolated because of her race. During a show honoring the band’s female members, one section was reserved for the women to remove their caps and shake out their hair as a show of femininity.

“My friend who [is] Black was very upset,” Jones said. “She said ‘Well, Black girls who don’t have hair like that were not featured.”

By and large, however, Jones said the culture among the Redcoats is inclusive and friendly, with members seeing the whole person, not just skin color.

Bawcum said the band had already been discussing the song change, but George Floyd's death and subsequent social protests against racial injustice and police brutality expedited the decision as Bawcum considered the “message that could be interpreted by delay.”

He opted for the more tangible action of substituting "Georgia on My Mind" as opposed to what he described as "joining the parade" of university leaders posting statements about equality and police violence online.

Discussions began last November when a spectator reached out to Bawcum about the use of “Tara’s Theme” after a Redcoat performance in New York.

“Us playing ["Tara's Theme"] was seen very differently," Jones said. "After that New York trip ... Dr. Bawcum made the decision to not play it for the following game against Texas A&M or against Georgia Tech."

The band wasn’t aware of Bawcum’s discussions with the music school director and others about eliminating the song, which has been in the Redcoat repertoire for decades, until a meeting after the 2020 Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day.

“Georgia on My Mind,” offers an alternative that mingles tradition with Bawcum’s goal of “creating a welcoming environment.” The song was written in 1930 by lyricist Stuart Gorell and composer Hoagy Carmichael — both from Indiana — but became a hit when Albany native Ray Charles covered it on his 1960 album “The Genius Hits the Road.”

“Our past is very unfortunate with our ties to racism and slavery,” Jones said. "So, I think making the switch will definitely show that we’re willing and able to move forward into a better time for the state and the school, especially by [using] our official state song, which is from an African-American artist.”

