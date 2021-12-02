As the regular season of college football comes to a close, Georgia finds itself undefeated and on the way to another SEC Championship game. The Bulldogs boasted back-to-back appearances in the conference final in 2017 and 2018, finding themselves victorious in the 2017 championship.
This season, Georgia has booked its first trip to the game since 2019, this time as the No. 1 team in the country. A historically good defense and an unconventional quarterback battle highlights the Bulldogs’ season, a very different look than the previous SEC champs in 2017.
From Jake Fromm and Stetson Bennett to Nick Chubb and Zamir White, here is a look at how the 2017 and 2021 teams compare and contrast.
Quarterbacks
Georgia’s 2017 quarterback room was home to the likes of Jake Fromm and Jacob Eason, but the starting position was for the most part exclusive. Fromm led the way for the Bulldogs, throwing for 2,615 yards and 24 touchdowns alongside just seven interceptions. The gunslinger was able to bring the team to a 13-2 record and a berth in the National Championship game.
This year, the position looks a little murkier than in the past. JT Daniels was the starter heading into the season, but the junior lost his job because of a lat injury. To take his place was senior Stetson Bennett, who has the Bulldogs offense in rhythm to end the year. Bennett has thrown for 1,985 yards and 21 touchdowns this year while also tossing five interceptions.
Winner: 2017
Running backs
In 2017, the run game was a huge part of Georgia’s offense. The trio of now-NFL backs — Nick Chubb, Sony Michel and D’Andre Swift — was the strength of the Bulldogs’ offense. Chubb led the way for the team, rushing for 1,345 yards and 15 touchdowns. Michel rushed for 1,227 yards and 16 touchdowns and Swift accumulated 618 yards and three touchdowns.
The 2021 backfield also has its upside. The running backs have played three less games than in 2017 and it shows in the statistics department. Zamir White leads the way with 691 yards and 10 touchdowns, followed closely by James Cook, who has run for 581 yards and seven touchdowns. The 2021 backs average 5.4 yards per carry compared to the 5.8 yards per carry that the 2017 team averaged.
Winner: 2017
Receivers
Javon Wims was Georgia’s leading receiver in 2017. The pass catcher caught 45 passes for 720 yards and seven touchdowns. Behind him was Terry Godwin, who caught 38 passes for 639 yards and six touchdowns. Mecole Hardman and Riley Ridley also proved their worth, going for 418 and 218 yards, respectively. What the Bulldogs lacked in 2017 was production from the tight end position, as Isaac Nauta only accumulated 114 yards on the year.
In 2021, Georgia’s leading pass catcher happens to be tight end Brock Bowers. Bowers, a freshman, has caught 37 passes for 652 yards and 10 touchdowns. Outside of Bowers the receiving core has taken quite the hit with multiple players being injured throughout the season. Ladd McConkey and Jermaine Burton have been a plus as they have each caught for over 300 yards and four touchdowns. Adonai Mitchell has also been a standout behind his 334 yards and two touchdowns.
Winner: 2017
Offensive line
The offensive line in 2017 showed strength in the run game but struggled in pass protection. With the offense averaging 258.4 rushing yards per game, it was clear that the front five could block just about anybody up the field. However, in pass protection, the Bulldogs line that boasted names like Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wynn gave up 22 total sacks for 150 yards lost.
In 2021, the strength is flipped. The Bulldogs have only given up eight sacks for 58 yards through their first 12 games. In the run game, Georgia does not look as strong as it has been in the past. The team averages just 202.1 rushing yards per game so far this season.
Winner: 2021
Front seven
Georgia has been known for its linebackers and pass rushers for a long time, and both 2017 and 2021 highlight that. In 2017, Jonathan Ledbetter, Trent Thompson and John Atkins manned the front line while a group of talented linebackers sat just behind.
At linebacker, the Bulldogs boasted a foursome of Roquan Smith, Natrez Patrick, Lorenzo Carter and Davin Bellamy. The group only allowed 126 rushing yards per game and eight total touchdowns the whole season. They were also able to put pressure on the quarterback consistently, grabbing 38 sacks over the course of the season.
If any front seven can compete with Georgia’s 2017 unit, it is Georgia’s 2021 unit. This season, the front seven has been electric with the likes of Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter and Devonte Wyatt manning the trenches. Behind the huge front three sits Nakobe Dean, Channing Tindall, Quay Walker and Nolan Smith. This year, the Bulldogs have allowed only 78.9 rushing yards per game and have only allowed two touchdowns on the ground all year. The team has also accumulated 41 total sacks while playing three less games than the 2017 side.
Winner: 2021
Secondary
Aaron Davis and Deandre Baker were Georgia’s starting corners in 2017 and the duo were a strength of the Bulldog defense. The two sat at fourth and fifth in total tackles with 44 and 43, respectively. At safety, J.R. Reed led the way for the Bulldogs’ secondary, grabbing 79 total tackles all year. Reed’s safety counterpart, Dominick Sanders, led the team with four interceptions. Overall, Georgia’s 2017 pass defense only allowed 168.93 yards per game and 19 touchdowns all season.
This year, Clemson transfer Derion Kendrick has been a standout corner for the Bulldogs. Kendrick has 32 total tackles and two interceptions. Across from Kendrick has been Kelee Ringo, who has had some growing pains throughout the season. At safety, Lewis Cine is the third leading tackler for Georgia with 54 to date. Christopher Smith was Cine’s counterpart until an injury forced Dan Jackson into the limelight. Latavious Brini starts at nickel for the Bulldogs. The team gave up just 151.92 yards per game this season and has only allowed five touchdowns.
Winner: 2021
Special teams
Rodrigo Blankenship was Georgia’s kicker in 2017 and has since become a household name for Bulldog fans. The kicker made 20 of 23 kicks that season including an impressive 2 of 2 from beyond 50 yards. This season, Jack Podlesny mans the field goal kicking and has gone 17 of 21 from the spot. Podlesny has yet to kick a 50-yard kick and is 3 of 5 from beyond 40 yards. He has also not been forced to kick in high pressure situations this season.
At punter, the 2017 team boasted Cameron Nizialek, who punted the ball 61 times for an average of 44.98 yards. He pinned 26 total punts inside the twenty. Jake Camarda, this year’s punter, has not been called on to punt quite as much, as he has only punted 36 times for an average of 46.47 yards per attempt. Camarda has pinned just 12 punts inside the 20-yard line.
Winner: 2017