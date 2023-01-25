On Jan. 23, former Georgia offensive tackle Jacob Hood announced that he would be transferring to Nebraska. He made the announcement on Twitter.
New Home, Same Mission!!!! pic.twitter.com/pHa8xzucg2— ✞𝓙𝓪𝓬𝓸𝓫 𝓗𝓸𝓸𝓭✞(65)✪ (@jacobhood2022) January 23, 2023
Hood, a former four-star recruit, joins former Bulldogs teammates Mekhail “MJ” Sherman and Arik Gilbert as the third player to transfer to the Cornhuskers
Hood will join the No. 18 transfer class at Nebraska. That class currently consists of 12 players, from several different schools, three of whom are arriving from UGA. Nebraska’s transfer class will look to turn things around for a program that finished 4-8 in 2022.
Hood and the rest of the class will join the team alongside first-year head coach Matt Rhule, who was hired by the Cornhuskers on Nov. 26, 2022. Rhule, who was a successful collegiate coach, before struggling in the NFL, will look to rebuild Nebraska after a poor season last year.
The staggering 6-foot-8, 350-pound offensive lineman has the size to play at the offensive tackle position. While he was never able to crack Georgia’s starting lineup in his first season, he could be an immediate impactful player with Nebraska.
Hood is not the first offensive lineman to exit the program. Fellow offensive tackles Broderick Jones and Warren McClendon, as well as interior offensive lineman Warren Ericson, all announced their intentions to enter the NFL draft.
Georgia is losing several offensive linemen but has several young talents joining the team in 2023. Four-star tackles Monroe Freeling and Bo Hughley both will have opportunities to start, but should, at the very least, replace the offensive tackle depth Georgia lost with Hood’s departure. Fellow four-star Kelton Smith and three-star Joshua Miller, should have a similar impact on the interior.
As Hood moves west, Georgia moves forward, as the team starts preparing for a potential third national championship season in three years.