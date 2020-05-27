Kaylee “Moose” Puailoa’s senior season didn’t go as planned. After averaging 58 starts per year over her first three seasons, she took on more of a support role as a senior in 2016. However, she proved her importance to the team four years ago today, capitalizing on a postseason pinch-hit opportunity to launch one of the most famous home runs in Georgia softball history.
Up one game in their super regional series against the reigning national champion Florida Gators, the Bulldogs were losing 2-1 at the end of game two. A loss would force a sudden death third contest, while a win would send them to Oklahoma City for the College World Series.
The ending couldn’t have been more dramatic if it were scripted.
Getting to the game
Despite being conference rivals, the super regional was the first time both teams had met in 2016. Florida was ranked No. 1 in the country and was seeking its third-straight national championship. The Bulldogs were No. 16 and looking for their first World Series appearance since 2010.
“There's definitely that motivation to shut them down at their home field, and they're going for a three-peat,” Puailoa’s former teammate Alyssa DiCarlo said.
Georgia took game one 3-0 following a complete game shutout from Chelsea Wilkinson. Although the Bulldogs could have lost game two and still advanced, Puailoa said they wanted to avoid a “dogfight” game three showdown.
In game two, Georgia took an early 1-0 lead with a Katie Browne home run in the bottom of the second. Florida battled back, scoring twice in the fifth inning to lead 2-1 by the final frame.
Gunning for a complete game, Gator’s ace pitcher Aleshia Ocasio was in the circle when the Bulldogs made their final plate appearance. After recording two outs, Ocasio was one batter away from improving her season record to 23-1.
An unlikely hero
Puailoa hadn’t taken an at-bat in the super regional when head coach Lu Harris-Champer sent her in to hit for freshman Lacey Sumerlin.
Despite cheering from the dugout for the first 6.2 innings, Puailoa had watched the game closely and asked her teammates what Ocasio was throwing in case she got the call. Puailoa specifically remembered Ocasio’s riseball. She was ready for it if it came her way.
“Moose was that go-to pinch hitter,” DiCarlo said. “So, I guess it didn't surprise me that [Harris-Champer] put Moose in. I think Moose is just built for that, she was always just clutch.”
Junior Maeve McGuire was on first base when Puailoa got the nod. She fell behind in the count 0-2, watching strike one on the outside part of the plate and fouling off the second pitch.
“I remember she took a swing, and she barely missed it,” DiCarlo said. “I was like, 'oh, she's on it.”
A sign in the front row reading “Moose got the juice” stood out from a mass of orange and blue-clad fans cheering behind the backstop. One more strike, and Ocasio would’ve forced game three. She threw a rise ball.
The moment
Puailoa got under Ocasio’s pitch, blasting it to dead center field.
Neither the dugout nor Puailoa knew it was a home run when it first left her bat, but as the pinch-hitting senior rounded first base and the Florida center fielder crashed into the outfield wall, it was over.
Puailoa had punched Georgia’s CWS ticket with a 3-2 walk-off victory. But it was less of a walk-off and more of a pile-on when Puailoa’s teammates enveloped her at home plate.
The hit that solidified Kaylee Puailoa as an NCAA Tournament legend! #RoadtoWCWS | #GoDawg pic.twitter.com/JvW5fJiuYi— Georgia Softball (@UGASoftball) May 23, 2020
“I had never been in a dog pile before, but I could feel everyone's excitement,” Puailoa said. “Everyone's crying. Even coach Lu jumped in it, and I was just enjoying the moment.”
It was Puailoa’s sixth home run of the 2016 season. She ended her senior campaign with a .328 batting average after struggling her junior year at a .237 mark.
“After that, I was like, 'Okay, this is for every pinch hitter,’” Puailoa said. “This is for everyone that moved from a starting position to a bench position where they're just being good teammates. You have to be able to stay in the game for your team."
