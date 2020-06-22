Harris English continued to lead the pack of former Bulldogs in the fourth and final day of the RBC Heritage Tournament, finishing the competition at No. 17 after starting round four in a tie for No. 47.
The 2011-graduate shot three birdies on the front nine and followed it up with four more on the back. English’s 7-under 64 scorecard was one of the best of the day, topped only by tournament champion Webb Simpson and eighth place finishers Justin Thomas and Dylan Frittelli’s 9-under 62. English finished the tournament 15-under 269, taking home a check for $104,725.
Brian Harman, a 2009 graduate, stayed behind his former teammate who he’d trailed leading into the round.
Harman went into the day tied at No. 56 and emerged No. 28, walking away with $48,645. A trio of birdies in both the front and back nine earned him a 6-under 65 performance on the day, rounding out his four-day total to 13-under 271.
Bubba Watson had a strong showing in the final round of competition, but it wasn’t enough to bring him into the tournament top-50.
The former world No. 2 mirrored Harman’s three birdies in the front and back nine, finishing the round 6-under 65. Watson finished tied for No. 52 cashing out of the tournament at $16,827 with a final score of 9-under 275.
Ranked No. 17 on the PGA tour, Simpson took home first place after a strong showing in the final round to wrap up a consistent performance throughout the weekend. The Charlotte, North Carolina, native shot 7-under 64 with three consecutive birdies in the last four holes to take home the $1,278,000 first-place prize with his fourth top-10 performance this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.