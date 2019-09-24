Three University of Georgia men’s tennis players — Baptiste Anselmo, Blake Croyder, and Robert Loeb — traveled to San Francisco, California, to compete in the Battle of the Bay Classic.
Friday’s competition on the 20th began with a round of 16 doubles. Anselmo, the freshman from France, and Loeb, the senior from South Carolina, competed in their first pair’s match together. They recorded an 8-6 victory over Michigan’s Patrick Maloney and Ondrej Styler to advance to the quarterfinals. The sophomore, Blake Croyder, also competed in a pair match with freshman Luc Fomba of TCU. The duo dropped an 8-6 match against Texas Tech’s Bjorn Thomson and Parker Wynn.
Loeb shined later in the day with his victory against Boston College’s Derek Austin in a senior showdown, winning 6-1, 7-6. Anselmo fell to No.3 Alastair Gray from TCU, 6-1, 6-4. Croyder grabbed a 6-4, 6-0 win in the singles qualifying consolation match against Johan Shephard of San Francisco.
Anselmo and Loreb paired up again on the second day, but got off to a slow start in the doubles semifinals. The freshman-senior duo fell 8-3 to USC’s No. 3 ranked team of Stefen Dostanic and Brandon Holt.
In the round of 16 singles, Loreb played to a 6-3, 6-3 win over No. 4 ranked Nathan Ponwith from Arizona State, advancing to the quarterfinals round where his solid run came to an end. USC Trojan Riley Smith won two-straight sets to defeat the senior Bulldog.
Croyder ended the day off on a positive note after defeating David Woodland (San Fransisco), 6-3.
The last day brought more success for Croyder as he defeated Michigan’s Patrick Maloney in a three-set final match. Croyder lost in his first set, 5-7, but came back to win a second-set tiebreaker 7-3. He won 10-6 in the third-set super-tiebreaker to clinch the qualifying consolation bracket.
