Georgia men's tennis players Graduate transfer Hamish Stewart and senior Philip Henning were named to the All-SEC first team, while graduate transfer Tristan McCormick was named to the All-SEC second team.
Stewart, who spent the past four years at Tulane before coming to Georgia as a graduate transfer, has mainly played at the No.1 spot for the Bulldogs in singles. The 13th ranked singles player has gone 17-7 in dual play while having an overall record of 25-13. Stewart was also named the national player of the week award on April 7th.
Henning, who has played all four years at UGA, is currently the 47th ranked singles player. Henning not only played well in doubles, but is severely underrated when it comes to singles play. With an overall record of 22-11 and a dual record of 13-8, Henning has been a consistent performer for the Bulldogs.
McCormick, who is Stewart’s doubles partner, made the All-SEC second team. McCormick had brought a lot to this team whether it is through his leadership or his play on the court. McCormick is 18-7 on the year in singles play and is 5-3 in his last eight matches. Stewart and McCormick had a record of 10-11 as a doubles duo as they played the majority of their matches on court one.
The experienced Bulldogs will turn their attention to the NCAA tournament as the draw for the tournament will be conducted on Monday, May 2nd.