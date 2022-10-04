The University of Georgia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams started off strong with results in Saturday’s tri meet with Missouri and Arizona State. They also recorded fast individual times.
Together, the Bulldogs recorded the top time nationally in six different events. Despite the season just getting started, that is still a lot of events to be the fastest in.
“I know we're probably one of the first teams that have some dual meets going on right now, but there's always room for growth (and) improvement,” Georgia women’s coach Stefanie Williams-Moreno said. “I think we just kind of build on what we did today, and see what we can do.”
In the women’s 1,000 yard freestyle, Abby McCulloh started her sophomore season off with an impressive time of 9:46.48, which is the fastest in the country at the moment. Her time was almost 18 seconds faster than second place Rachel Stege in that race.
McCulloh was not finished, however. She came back to swim the 500 freestyle and set another top time nationally with a 4:47.90.
“I'm really excited,” McCulloh said. “I think that I put up good times for myself.”
Meanwhile, Zoie Hartman blazed a quick trail in three different individual events. Between the six top national times Georgia set, Hartman was responsible for three of them.
First, she set the top time in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:01.65. Then she won the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:11.99. Finally, despite taking away the points, she still set the top time nationally in the 200 IM with a time of 2:00.82.
“I'm always impressed with (Hartman’s) racing abilities, and I couldn't be any prouder of (McCulloh’s) racing today,” Williams-Moreno said. “I think they both do a great job training and it shows when they get here and compete.”
On the men’s side, Andrew Abruzzo also set a top time nationally in the 500 yard freestyle. His time of 4:23.56 was about six seconds faster than his teammates Jake Magahey and Tommylee Camblong.
His coach, Neil Versfeld didn’t seem surprised when he won.
“I knew he had it in him, and he's been doing some great work in the pool and in the weight room,” Versfeld said. “He's been firing every day, so yeah, not much of a surprise there. He's a workhorse and he can race, so it's good fun.”
Georgia’s next meet will be at Georgia Tech on October 12.