The Intercollegiate Tennis Association recognized three Georgia women’s tennis players for their outstanding play on Monday.
Katarina Jokic and Ariana Arseneault earned the distinction for their doubles play, while Jokic and Meg Kowalski were honored for their play in singles.
Jokic ends her Bulldog career as a six-time All-American after earning the honor in singles and doubles this year. She finished as the No. 5 player overall in singles after posting a 27-2 record.
In doubles, Jokic posted a 15-7 record and finished the season ranked No. 4 overall with her partner Arsenault.
Kowalski owned a 25-4 singles record including a 22-match win streak. She finished the season ranked No. 25 overall in singles, and her play was good enough to advance to the round of 16 at the NCAA Championships.
In 36 seasons as head coach, Jeff Wallace has developed 39 All-Americans that have been honored a total of 113 times.
Wallace and the Bulldogs are coming off a season where they went 23-2 overall as well as unbeaten in conference play, earning the SEC regular season title as well as sweeping the SEC Tournament to earn a championship.