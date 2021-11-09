The University of Georgia Athletic Association announced on Oct. 27 that alcohol will be sold during men’s and women’s basketball games. This was originally in motion during 2020, but because of COVID-19, plans were delayed.
Sophomore journalism major Ryan Finke said he was hesitant at the thought of selling alcohol at college events. He said that when compared to NBA or NFL crowds, some Georgia students could use it as a time to get rowdy.
Junior digital marketing major Alisha Chawla said that while she is pro-alcohol sales at sports events, it is a little scary with the majority of the student crowd being underage.
“It’s trusting that grown adults will act like grown adults,” Chawla said.
Georgia has become the 11th school to allow alcohol sales at athletic venues. With this being new territory for Georgia, some guidelines have been announced.
There will be various kinds of beer, including domestic, import, craft and premium and seltzer. To purchase alcohol during the games, customers must be of legal drinking age and present a government-issued ID.
Alcohol sales will start an hour before the game starts and will continue throughout the game until the end of the third period for women’s games and at the 12-minute media timeout in the second half for men’s games.
Senior sports management John Fowler said not allowing fans to drink until the very end of the game is a good protocol.
“Because if they can drink all the way until the end of the game, it’s just that many more risks,” Fowler said.
With the time limit on alcohol sales, there is also a drink limit. During the games, fans are held to two alcoholic beverages per person.
Aramark, the official concessions partner of UGAAA, will have their employees go through in-house training to obtain their TEAMS or TIPS certification, a program that certifies managers, bartenders, and other employees.
The Georgia men’s basketball team will play an exhibition game at home Tuesday at 7 p.m., and the women’s team will play its first game of the season at home at 7 p.m. on Nov. 11.
Fowler said that fan attendance should be interesting with alcohol sales coming to Stegeman Coliseum because it will provide a different fan experience.
“The sale of alcohol is one thing that will increase money, but ticket sales will go up as well because they are serving alcohol,” Finke said. “I am sure there is a correlation there.”