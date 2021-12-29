Georgia and Michigan are two very similar teams. They both run the ball more than pass and have top-20 defenses. When the Bulldogs and Wolverines meet in the Orange Bowl, they will share another similarity as they try to advance to the national championship.
Both offenses use their tight end room as consistent options as receivers. Georgia tight end Brock Bowers leads the Bulldogs in receptions with 47. Michigan tight end Erick All is second on the Wolverines with 34 receptions, having missed one game this season and trailing the team leader, Cornelius Johnson, by four catches.
Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken said football has changed, and so has the tight end position. Monken said that before, tight ends were focused on their blocking abilities, and later learned how to catch. Now, Monken said tight ends focus on receiving first, and blocking second.
“The game has changed from a size standpoint, a range, their route running has developed and grown,” Monken said. “You see those guys running routes and they look like receivers because they started that way.”
Bowers is in his first season at Georgia after coming into the program as a four-star recruit, according to 247 Sports, from Napa, California. In his collegiate debut, he went against then-No. 3 Clemson in Charlotte, North Carolina.
He did not let the big stage impact his performance, as Bowers led the team in receiving yards with 43 yards on six receptions.
While the nation saw his talent for the first time in the season opener, Georgia players knew they had a special player on the roster from watching him in practice. Wide receiver Kearis Jackson said he knew Bowers was going to be impactful for the Bulldogs when he had the ball using his speed and ability to get up and catch the ball.
“When I saw him the first time, I was like, ‘Yeah, he's going to be one of the top tight ends in the country,’” Jackson said.
For the Wolverines, All is much more experienced, finishing his third season at Michigan. In his junior year, All had a combined 374 yards and two touchdowns through 13 All has nearly tripled his number of receptions from 2020, where he caught 12 passes for 82 yards and no touchdowns.
Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning said Michigan’s offense plays a physical style of football, and the tight ends are a part of that, blocking for the running backs and quarterback, while also being options in the passing game.
“They use tight ends like a lot of people don't use tight ends today, in some ways similar to what our offense does,” Lanning said.
Both groups of tight ends will have to help block against some of the best defenses in the country. Georgia ranks second in total defense, allowing an average of 254.4 yards per game while Michigan is 12the in the country, allowing an average of 316.7 yards per game.
A large part of the Wolverines’ defense is defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who finished as the Heisman trophy runner-up and won the Rotary Lombardi Award, given annually to the nation’s best lineman.
“[Hutchinson] is a great player. I'm excited for the challenge against him. He's physically strong. He sets the edge well,” tight end John FitzPatrick said.
Georgia’s offensive line has allowed an average of .85 sacks per game, which ranks fifth in the country. The Bulldogs’ unit is behind Michigan’s offensive line, which won the Joe Moore Award given to the country’s best offensive line. The Wolverines have allowed an average of .77 sacks per game, which is third in the country.
The Bulldogs and Wolverines head into the Orange Bowl as the No. 2 and No. 3 team in the country, and share many similarities on both offense and defense. Where the two teams differ is conference championships.
The Wolverines won the Big 10 Championship, defeating Iowa 42-3 while the Bulldogs fell to Alabama 41-24. Despite losing the first opportunity at a trophy, Georgia still can win a national championship, and it starts with defeating Michigan in the Orange Bowl.
“We took the weeks following Alabama to get better, get better at things we can work on, and then we switched our focus towards Michigan,” FitzPatrick said. “We're hungry. We're excited, and we're ready for Friday.”