It’s undeniable. The talent gap between Georgia’s defense and Arkansas’ offense is wide.
If last year is any indication, there’s an obvious mismatch between the 2019 Georgia rushing defense, ranked No. 1 in the FBS, and the 2019 Arkansas rushing offense at No. 85. The Razorbacks rushed 147.2 yards per game, while Georgia held its opponents to 74.6 rush yards per game.
Senior inside linebacker Monty Rice knows Arkansas is moving forward from 2019, and the Bulldogs’ defense is fighting complacency.
“Arkansas and that group over there, they don’t care about what happened last year. Neither do we,” Rice said in a virtual press conference Monday. “It’s time to make a new stamp.”
A hypothetical combination of the Georgia defense’s self-satisfaction and Arkansas running back Rakeem Boyd’s star power could be lethal to the Bulldogs in their 2020 opener — and it’s that complacency they’re fighting to avoid.
Boyd was a shining spot in an abysmal 2019 for Arkansas, which hasn’t won an SEC game in nearly three years. Boyd, now a senior, finished last season as the SEC’s No. 5 running back, averaging 94.4 yards per game. Ranked one spot below Boyd? D’Andre Swift, the former Georgia running back who averaged 93.7 yards per game in 2019.
Another solid year at Arkansas will cement Boyd in Razorback record books. His next 100-yard game will make him one of 11 Arkansas backs to rush for 100 yards in nine career games. Should he rush for at least 100 yards in all 10 games this season, Boyd will finish with 19 100-yard games — one shy of Razorback great Darren McFadden’s 20 100-yard games in the mid-2000s.
Head coach Kirby Smart said Boyd is a proven, physical and intelligent runner in an SEC coaches teleconference Wednesday. Last year, Boyd finished with 1,133 yards on 184 attempts with eight touchdowns.
“What they were able to do in a really tough run league — our league last year was as tough against the run as there is — he put up really good numbers,” Smart said. “He does a great job with that.”
Georgia’s defense, meanwhile, is doing everything it can to not rest on its laurels. Sophomore inside linebacker Nakobe Dean said in a Tuesday virtual press conference the Bulldogs’ message since minicamp has been simple: This year’s defense hasn’t done anything.
“The 2020 Georgia defense hasn’t stepped on the field together yet to play against an opponent,” Dean said. “This defense is not the same as the defense last year, of course. … We can’t just look [back] on our past accomplishments and think it’ll roll over.”
Junior cornerback Eric Stokes knows a place Georgia’s defense can improve: turnovers. Georgia’s defense recovered eight fumbles and caught eight interceptions throughout all of 2019, and Stokes is focused on one thing.
“Easily, the finish — the ball,” Stokes said in a virtual press conference Tuesday. “We want the ball, the ball, the ball. We did not create as many turnovers as we know that we should, so everything is like the finish for us.”
First-year Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman knows Georgia’s defense firsthand, as he coached four seasons in Athens. Pittman doesn’t underestimate Smart’s expertise, defensive coordinator Dan Lanning’s ability, the Bulldogs’ size or their physicality. He’s consistently discussed how Georgia’s defense is a force to be reckoned with.
As Smart prepares his defense to take on one of the conference’s top rushers in Boyd, he doesn’t want them to listen to any of the hype.
“What I’ve enjoyed is their work ethic each day, not a level of entitlement that I’ve [sometimes] been around with some defenses,” Smart said. “These guys haven’t been that way. They’ve embraced the challenge, and they’ve embraced the grind, but they still have to put the performance on the field.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.