The Georgia-Florida rivalry game is one of the most time-honored traditions in all of sports, dating back over a century into college football’s past.
The Bulldogs have fared better than their opponent in the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party,” having won 54 out of 100 meetings between the two teams. Though, like many things in a good rivalry, the number of games played has been the topic of much debate.
Georgia fans claim that the feud began in 1904, when the teams played for the first time. Florida faithful disagree, stating that the true origin of the rivalry occurred in 1915, as the University of Florida didn’t officially exist in 1904.
The first meeting isn’t the only controversial issue regarding the Georgia-Florida matchup. The game has been held annually in Jacksonville, Florida, since 1933, outside of two years in the 1990’s when the stadium was being renovated.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has spoken out against the location of the game in the past. NCAA rules prohibit recruits from speaking with coaches, staff members and players when attending games at a neutral site. According to Smart, rivalry games are one of the most important times for recruiting, and playing in Jacksonville prevents that.
“Those are the most critical weekends you can have to get kids on campus,” Smart said. “I stand by the fact that we miss out on one of those opportunities every other year and everybody else in the country doesn’t.”
This year, there is a new addition to the rivalry. Billy Napier is Florida’s first-year head coach. Prior to the season, Napier was reluctant to express his thoughts on the game’s location, saying that he wanted to take part in the rivalry before forming an opinion.
"There's a lot of credibility to both, right?” Napier said. “The home and home obviously would be fantastic. But there's also some tradition there. There's a rivalry there. Time will tell. I agree, that's above my pay grade. But I'm looking forward to the opportunity to participate in the game."
The NCAA has loosened its rules slightly in recent months; teams are now allowed to provide tickets for potential recruits to attend the game, though the off-campus recruiting rules still prevent them from contacting prospects while in Jacksonville.
Georgia is reportedly planning to host recruits at the game, and many are happy with the changes. One such person is Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, who graduated from the University of Florida.
“We are excited that the schools will now take advantage of the opportunity to include recruits at the always highly-anticipated matchup,” Curry said. “We look forward to working with both universities to continue to make this an outstanding experience and to maintain their excitement for this Jacksonville-based game.”
The recruiting adjustments for the Georgia-Florida game are similar to the rules that Georgia experienced last season when the team played Clemson at the neutral site of Charlotte, North Carolina. Both teams were allowed to provide 200 tickets to recruits and their families, though Smart didn’t sound pleased with the arrangements.
"We had recruits at the Georgia-Clemson game but we had no contact with them," Smart said. "So, that’s not really recruiting. That’s an invitation to watch us, which they can do that on TV.”
If those comments are any indication, Smart will continue pushing for the Georgia-Florida matchup to be relocated. He’ll have to wait a bit though, as the Jacksonville City Council has already approved a contract keeping the game in Jacksonville through the 2023 season, with potential extensions for 2024 and 2025.