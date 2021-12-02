It was a special night in Stegeman Coliseum for Georgia men’s basketball. Not only did the Bulldogs defeat Memphis, but the win marked the 400th career victory for head coach Tom Crean.
“I appreciate the announcement,” Crean said. “I really appreciate hugging my wife and daughter and then my son after the game...it was a real honor to beat such a good team at home and have it be the way it is with that kind of force of energy from our fans.”
Crean has made several stops as a coach before ultimately earning his 400th victory at Georgia. He originally served as an assistant coach for Michigan State under Tom Izzo, an assistant for Western Kentucky and an assistant coach at Pittsburgh.
Crean got his first opportunity as a head coach at Marquette, where he served from 1999-2008. In his time at Marquette, Crean led the team to the Final Four in 2003 and led the team to five NCAA tournament bids in his nine year tenure. Crean was named National Coach of the Year in 2002 and Conference USA Coach of the Year in 2002 and 2003.
Crean coached former NBA superstar Dwyane Wade in his time at Marquette. Wade praised Crean when he was first hired by Georgia by tweet in which he called Crean a “mentor,” “father figure” and “friend”. Overall, in his time at Marquette, Crean compiled a record of 190-96.
“I have been very very fortunate to coach a lot of really good people,” Crean said.
After his stint at Marquette, Crean was hired to take over the Indiana head coaching job. Crean did not inherit an easy task when hired to be Indiana’s next coach. He took over a program that was riddled with NCAA probations and scholarship restrictions due to academic performance. Similar to his situation in Georgia, Indiana also had a massive roster overhaul to deal with at the same time of the NCAA violations.
The difficulty of the rebuild reflected in his record over the first three seasons at Indiana as he compiled just a 28-66 record. However, his last six years at Indiana saw him have a 138-69 record.
Indiana won the Big Ten championships twice under Crean and was ranked the No. 1 team for 11 weeks during the 2012-2013 season. Crean was named National Coach of the Year again in 2012 and Big Ten Coach of the Year in 2016. Overall, Crean left Indiana in 2017 with a record of 166-135.
In 2018, shortly after Georgia fired long-time head coach Mark Fox, Crean was hired. Crean has now been with the Bulldogs for three seasons where the offense has taken massive leaps.
In his first year at Georgia, the offense averaged 77.5 points per game which was the highest scoring average since the 2003-2004 season. While Crean’s record his first three seasons at Georgia is below .500, he still managed to capture his 400th career victory in his 98th game at Georgia and his 685th game as a head coach.