Georgia men’s basketball head coach Tom Crean is in the middle of his second year with the Bulldogs — a year, phase and feeling that South Carolina head coach Frank Martin recalls all too well.
“I tell people all the time,” Martin said. “My second year at [Kansas] State and my second year at South Carolina were my two hardest years.”
Martin is not the only one familiar with the struggles that year two brings. Crean’s second years at Marquette in 2000-2001 and Indiana in 2009-2010 were difficult to get through.
“My second years have been — I don’t really talk about it publicly,” Crean said. “The second year at Marquette, the second year at Indiana, those are tough.”
Crean finished his second years at Marquette and Indiana with records of 15-14 and 10-21. So far in his second year at Georgia, Crean has coached the Bulldogs to a 12-12 overall record and 2-9 in the SEC.
At best, Georgia has the potential to end up 19-12 in the regular season. At worst, they can finish 12-19. If the Bulldogs go just over .500 on the rest of the season — winning at least four of their remaining seven games — they have a chance to end the season 16-15. If they continue their current trend in the SEC, only winning 18% of their games, the Bulldogs will end up 13-18 or 14-17.
“I’ve lived [through tough second years]. I don’t like living that,” Crean continued. “I’m not saying that I am, so we’ve got to get better, but year twos are difficult.”
Martin explained that his biggest struggle in his second seasons were due to a lack of leadership. The mix of returning players searching for confidence and young players trying to find their way challenged Martin both at Kansas State and South Carolina.
Youth has played a large role for the Bulldogs this year, and Crean’s team, composed of nine freshmen, has felt similar growing pains of looking for leadership.
“[Leadership]’s got to be collective,” Crean said. “Leadership’s a huge part of it. Leadership and toughness… You can’t win on the road. You can’t win at home. You’ve got to have those things.”
