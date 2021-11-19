Entering their fourth game of the season, Georgia will take on in-state rival Georgia Tech at 9 p.m. If the Bulldogs can pull off their third win, head coach Tom Crean will advance to 400 career wins, and Georgia will be 54-30 against the Yellow Jackets in Athens.
Georgia currently has a five-game winning streak over the Yellow Jackets, but did not play them last season. In 2019, Georgia secured an 82-78 victory at home the last time these teams met.
Four former Bulldogs were able to dish out double-digit scoring performances led by a 26-point performance from Rayshaun Hammonds. On Georgia Tech’s side, then-sophomore Michael Devoe scored 34 points in the last game, and will be a big test for Georgia’s defense.
Despite losing the season opener against Miami (Ohio), Georgia Tech has played extremely well on the offensive end of the floor. The Yellow Jackets scored at least 70 points in every game and shot close to 50% from behind the arc in their last two. However, Georgia has defended the three-ball exceptionally, holding Florida International, Cincinnati and South Carolina State under 37%.
After Tuesday’s game, coach Crean would like to see the team improve defensively and play with higher energy for the full 40 minutes, but he thought they did a great job in many other aspects.
“The way we moved the ball, the way we got up the court, the way we kept attacking, the way we didn’t let lack of offense knock us out was really good,” Crean said. “The bottom line is we have to do a better job guarding the ball, challenging shots and keeping our foot on the gas on both ends of the floor throughout the game even when we get up.”
Georgia native Jailyn Ingram has had an enormous impact on the team’s offense throughout the first couple of games. He’s been an extremely efficient shooter and has significantly helped the Bulldogs’ ball movement. He’s currently shooting 50% from the floor and is second on the team in assists.
“First and foremost, on this team this year, there’s a lot of talent, so every night you never know whose night it is, so you just focus on the small things which are playmaking for others and rebounding,” Ingram said.
Graduate transfer Braelen Bridges has become a big piece for Georgia’s offense inside the paint and could be a game changer against Georgia Tech. He has shot well from the post, and coach Crean compared his passing abilities to former Georgia big man Nicolas Claxton.
“I know this game means a lot to everybody - whether it’s football, basketball, baseball,” Bridges said. “I know this rivalry has been going on for a very long time and I know winning means a lot.”