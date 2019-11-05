Georgia men’s basketball head coach Tom Crean emphasized one thing about freshman guard Anthony Edwards heading into the 2019-20 season: his age.
The 18-year-old guard from Atlanta should be in his second week of high school basketball practice, but instead he’s preparing to play in his first regular season game for the Bulldogs as they open against Western Carolina at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Stegeman Coliseum. Crean knows there’s going to be growing pains.
“He's got to get better just like everybody else does, and he is,” Crean said. “He has his moments too where they are not so good. He's got a lot to learn.”
Edwards finished with 18 points and 15 points in Georgia’s two exhibition games. It’s clear he’s comfortable as a scorer, but has slipped up in other areas of his game. Against Valdosta State, Edwards turned the ball over five times in 26 minutes played. Against Charlotte, he picked up two quick fouls in the first three minutes of the game and sat on the bench for an extended period of time.
Crean knows Edwards has the potential to be an all-around star for the Bulldogs, but there’s still improvements to be made. Edwards buys into the idea of always looking for areas of his game to work on.
“I’d rather be around people like Justin Holland, my trainer, coach Crean, who are always going to tell me I need to improve,” Edwards said. “I don’t like to be around people [telling me] constantly how good I am.”
All said, Edwards also has to deal with the hype of being a potential top-5 pick in the 2020 NBA draft. Opposing teams will key in on him with double teams and opposing fans will heckle him as soon as he takes the floor.
“There's no experience like actually going through it,” Crean said. “We can set situations up, we can set drills up for it, we can create things, but he's actually got to go through it on the court. That's what's going to take some time."
Besides the pressure of being one of the top recruits to ever don a Georgia basketball jersey, Crean said Edwards brings an “infectious energy” on and off the court. Senior guard Tyree Crump agreed, saying that Edwards has an impact on his teammates even if he doesn't know it.
Energy will not completely translate to success for the Bulldogs, however. Crean has a young team with plenty to learn offensively and defensively in order to improve. With Edwards, Crean knows he only has a limited time to coach him.
“This is not a deal where you look and say 'Well we'll get to that down the road' or 'We'll get to that in a couple years,'" Crean said. “You’re trying to intensify the situation and [expedite] it, but at the same time you don't want to get too fast. Because what happens is every time you skip a step, it ends up costing you something else down the line.”
