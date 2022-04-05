In his first season as a head coach for the Georgia softball team, Tony Baldwin has been selected as an assistant coach on the USA Softball Women’s National Team at the 2022 World Games this summer in Birmingham, Alabama.
The event was originally scheduled to take place last summer, but was rescheduled to begin on July 7 due to the rescheduling of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and will have over 100 nations and 3,600 athletes participating.
Baldwin will be joined by Washington head coach Heather Tarr, who was selected head coach for Team USA, UCF head coach Cindy Ball-Malone and Florida head coach Tim Walton.
The coaching staff selected for the team previously coached with each other at the 2019 U-19 World Baseball Softball Confederation Women’s World Cup in Lima, Peru.
Team USA ended the 2019 WBSC U-19 with a walk off victory against Japan and also became the first team in history to win three consecutive U-19 World Cup Titles, with seven overall. At the USA Softball International Cup, the team ended in third place and brought home the bronze medal.
“I am humbled and incredibly thankful to be selected to represent the Red, White and Blue,” said Baldwin. “There is no greater honor than being able to represent your country. On top of that, to be able to once again work alongside Coach Tarr, Coach Walton and Coach Ball-Malone is so exciting. I can’t wait to meet the team and go get after it this summer.”