With the conclusion of the spring semester, here are The Red & Black sports desk’s top 10 stories since the beginning of 2020:

1. Planned 5,500-seat Classic Center arena to provide permanent home for Georgia Ice Dawgs

Since April 9, 2014, the Georgia club hockey team has called The Classic Center home. Part of the SPLOST 2020 plan is a new 5,500 seat arena at The Classic Center. The venue will host a range of events, and Georgia Ice Dawgs games will be one of them.

2. Georgia quarterback analysis: 4 names in the hunt to replace Jake Fromm in 2020

After several seasons with Jake Fromm at the helm of its offense, Georgia football will be looking for new leadership under center. Sports editor Augusta Stone tackled how the situation looks for the Bulldogs.

3. Projecting the draft positions of Georgia football's 2020 class

The 2020 NFL Draft saw seven former Georgia players selected. Cross reference this article with the actual picks to see how our football writers did with their projections.

4. Georgia football announces date for 2020 G-Day game

G-Day 2020 would eventually be replaced by virtual G-Day due to COVID-19 concerns. Reread this article to see what it was like to be a Georgia fan before the pandemic.

5. 8 Georgia undrafted free agents sign with NFL teams

More than half of the Bulldogs that joined NFL teams this April were undrafted free agents. Notable names, such as Rodrigo Blakenship and J.R. Reed, were left off the draft boards, but they were picked up not long after the final pick.

6. Report: Georgia offensive lineman Clay Webb named in bullying lawsuit

Georgia offensive lineman Clay Webb was named as one of three defendants in a federal bullying lawsuit. The plaintiff alleged they faced instances of bullying before transferring to a different high school.

7. 5 of the best Kirby Smart tweets from virtual G-Day 2020

In place of a normal G-Day, the 2019 Georgia-Notre Dame game was rerun on SEC Network with live tweets from Kirby Smart. The Red & Black compiled Coach Smart’s top tweets.

8. Former Georgia men’s basketball player Teshaun Hightower arrested and charged with murder

Former Georgia basketball player Teshaun Hightower was charged with murder, aggravated assault, possesion of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies and battery. Hightower was later dismissed by Tulane, where he was playing at the time.

9. Georgia football to hold virtual G-Day

After the coronavirus pandemic canceled the G-Day spring game, Georgia announced a virtual G-Day experience in its place. SEC Network rebroadcast the 2019 Georgia-Notre Dame game, Smart live tweeted commentary and a Facebook live broadcast offered other perspectives with interviews of Smart and former kicker Rodrigo Blankenship.

10. Georgia releases five-star running back from National Letter of Intent

At the time of the article, Zachary Evans would have been Georgia’s fourth five-star recruit of the 2020 class. He was the No. 2 running back in the 2020 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. Evans was still uncommitted when the coronavirus-related recruiting dead period began this spring.