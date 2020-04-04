The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has left nations in disarray as everyone across the globe moves to isolate themselves in their homes to avoid spreading the disease. The severity of this time is not least felt by sports lovers as sporting events around the world continue to be canceled for the safety of players and fans.
To keep your spirits high during this difficult time, The Red & Black presents the top five basketball films ever made. These listed give honest and genuine stories about the world of basketball through a different lens.
5. “Glory Road” (2006)
A historic moment in the sport of college basketball. Josh Lucas stars as coach Don Haskins, the head coach of Texas Western College (now known as the University of Texas at El Paso) who led the first all-black starting lineup in NCAA history to the 1966 NCAA Basketball Championship.
The film makes it a focal point to highlight the importance of what Haskins is putting together as his team continues through the season, facing criticism, backlash and controversy for success. Haskins’ goal is for them to develop from a group of young men on the court into a team and then a family, leading to a matchup against Kentucky, the “gold standard” of college basketball who is coached by Adolph Rupp (Jon Voight).
“Glory Road” is available online on Amazon Prime, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube, Google Play and Disney+.
4. “He Got Game” (1998)
Directed by Spike Lee, “He Got Game” follows Jesus Shuttlesworth, played by Ray Allen, as he handles the media frenzy that comes with being the top college recruit in the country. His life is abruptly altered when his father, played by Denzel Washington, is released from prison with the help of a college looking to recruit Shuttlesworth to their program. Shuttlesworth must now balance one of the most important decisions he’ll ever make with the return of his father who was sent to prison for killing his wife.
Allen stuns in his ability to show the vulnerability of a high school athlete caught up in the center of the nation’s eye in the ever so vicious recruiting game. Lee stays true to his formula in a sincere description of how powerful father-son conflicts can be.
“He Got Game” is available online on Amazon Video, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube and Google Play.
3. “White Men Can’t Jump” (1992)
With a tagline “It ain’t easy being this good,” no two actors had the confidence to back that up more than Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson, who play Sidney Deane and Billy Hoyle. Doyle is a streetball hustler who makes his money by betting other blacktop players who underestimate his skill. After meeting and challenging Deane, the two become partners in a con across the streets and courts of Los Angeles in order for Doyle to pay back mob bosses.
From the moment the two meet on the court to Rozie Perez’s time on Jeopardy to the immense trash-talking all too familiar to anyone that has ever played the game, “White Men Can’t Jump” is a lot of fun throughout. Director Ron Shelton gives viewers an enjoyable experience while also being able to tackle the dynamics and experiences of black and white communities in Los Angeles.
“White Men Can’t Jump” is available online on Amazon Video, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube and Google Play.
2. “Hoosiers” (1986)
Barred from coaching in the NCAA and finishing a 10-year stint in the Navy, Norman Dale, played by Gene Hackman, is selected to coach a small-town high school basketball team. The town is slow to welcome Dale’s arrival and he must overcome his best player’s absence from the team and the issues brought on by his alcoholic assistant coach, played by Dennis Hooper.
Perhaps one of the most properly constructed sports movies ever made, “Hoosiers” forces viewers outside the state lines of Indiana to scour the Earth in search of Hickory attire. Hackman’s performance breaks the barriers of the conventional basketball coach as he pushes his team to their maximum potential. Full of memorable moments throughout, Hackman keeps viewers glued to the Husker’s underdog story every step of the way.
“Hoosiers” is available to rent or purchase on Amazon Video, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube and Google Play.
1. “Blue Chips” (1994)
Whatever can be said about Norman Dale is unlikely to fit the character of Pete Bell, played by Nick Nolte. Bell is the ill-tempered, neurotic head coach of Western University who with his top two recruits Neon Boudeaux and Butch McRae, played by Shaquille O’Neal and Penny Hardaway, must resort to less than legal means in order to win.
Ron Shelton makes another appearance and takes the top spot in this list with “Blue Chips.” It is an unheralded glimpse into the shadows of the NCAA. Nolte is able to take a less than perfect script and flip it on its heels with moments of abnormal intensity one would come to expect from Nolte. "Blue Chips" also gives the world one of its first glimpses into the star power O’Neal is developing outside the world of basketball. It is a wild ride from start to finish.
“Blue Chips” is available to rent or purchase on Amazon Video, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube and Google Play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.