Although Georgia sports are canceled for the foreseeable future due to the national concern for COVID-19, but fans don’t have to live without sports. While staying safe at home, this gift of time allows fans to indulge in various forms of sports entertainment. Below are the top five football movies that tell compelling stories and influence audiences. They also remind us that despite cancellations, sports will always be there to entertain, comfort and inspire during difficult times.
5. “We Are Marshall” (2006)
Matthew McConaughey stars as head coach Jack Lengyel in “We Are Marshall.” The film tells the story of the Southern Airways Flight 932 that tragically crashed and killed 75 members of Marshall University’s football team, coaching staff, boosters and flight crew members. The incident threatened the future of Marshall’s Thundering Herd. The movie follows the team’s journey as Lengyel steps up to help rebuild the program and a mourning community.
“We are Marshall” demonstrates moments when life is bigger than football. Through this compassionate story, you will feel inspired after witnessing how sports can raise communities up and bring people together.
“We Are Marshall” is available online on YouTube, Google Play, Vudu, iTunes and Amazon Prime.
4. “Invincible” (2006)
“Invincible” is based on the true story of Vince Papale (Mark Wahlberg). Papale lost his job and relied on his work as a part-time bartender. He consistently stood out as a star in sandlot pick-up football games, with die-hard Eagles fans and bar regulars encouraging Papale to attend the open public tryout for the Philadelphia Eagles.
This is an uplifting film that promotes a heartfelt message that ordinary people have the power to achieve great things.
“Invincible” is available online on YouTube, Google Play, Vudu, iTunes, Amazon Prime and Disney+.
3. “Rudy” (1993)
“Rudy” follows a boy’s childhood dream of playing football at the University of Notre Dame. He doesn’t have the football talent, grades or money to attend Notre Dame straight out of high school. As a result, he works at a steel mill with his father and brothers. Rudy’s family often disregards his dreams, and the only one who supports Rudy is his best friend, Pete. Pete inspires Rudy to continue to strive for a spot on the Notre Dame football team.
It is a feel-good film that illustrates the power of working hard and never giving up. It demonstrates the belief that anything is possible with determination and drive.
“Rudy” is available online on YouTube, Google Play, Vudu, iTunes and Amazon Prime.
2. “Remember the Titans” (2000)
One of the most famous football movies, “Remember the Titans,” is based on the true story of African-American coach Herman Boone (Denzel Washington). He attempts to manage integration at the T. C. Williams High School football team in Alexandria, Virginia, in 1971. This film follows the team’s hardships through intense training and racial conflicts, but also highlights when the team gains support from the community and achieves racial harmony to become a unit.
This film promotes a social message while including athletic enthusiasm and humor that excites audiences with victories over racial conflict and victories on the football field.
“Remember the Titans” is available online on YouTube, Google Play, Vudu, iTunes, Amazon Prime and Disney+.
1. “The Blind Side” (2009)
The most famous football movie of our time is the award-winning film, “The Blind Side.” The film follows Michael Oher from his difficult upbringing, through his time at Wingate Christian School after his adoption by Sean (Tim McGraw) and Leigh Anne Tuohy (Sandra Bullock). Oher works to become a highly recruited player for college football, and this movie follows his journey to decide where he will play and the trials he must face to get there.
“The Blind Side” features numerous current and former NCAA coaches, including Houston Nutt, Ed Orgeron, Nick Saban, Lou Holtz, Tommy Tuberville and Phillip Fulmer.
This film follows a heartwarming story that displays the importance of extending a hand and helping others, and the ability to overcome any obstacle in our lives.
“The Blind Side” is available online on YouTube, Google Play, Vudu, iTunes and Amazon Prime.
