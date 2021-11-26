Georgia and Georgia Tech will meet for the 113th time this Saturday to rehash the annual Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate. The Bulldogs have won the last three games against the Jackets, and look to extend to four wins in the final week of the regular season of college football. Ahead of the game, here is a look at the top-five moments in Georgia-Georgia Tech rivalry history.
1978’s Belue to Arnold touchdown
In 1978, Georgia rallied back from a 20-point deficit to take the win 29-28, largely due to freshman quarterback Buck Belue. Then-head coach Vince Dooley looked to Belue in the first half to turn the game around, leaving Georgia Tech with the 20-14 lead at halftime. Georgia’s Scott Woerner ran a punt return 72 yards into the end zone for the Bulldogs’ first lead of the game, but Georgia Tech responded with a 101-yard punt return to regain the lead, 28-21. With just over two minutes remaining, Belue connected with Anthony Arnold for a 42-yard touchdown pass, leaving the Bulldogs down 28-27. Georgia opted for a two-point conversion, which Belue tossed off to Arnold for the 29-28 win.
Bulldogs' 2002 domination
The 2002 football season was Mark Richt’s second in a head coaching position and second at Georgia. Despite being new to the job, he led the then-No. 5 Bulldogs to a 51-7 win over the Jackets, still the largest margin of victory in rivalry history. Georgia earned a 34-0 lead by halftime, and did not allow Georgia Tech to score until early in the fourth quarter. Bulldog running back Musa Smith ran for 121 yards, making him the first running back since 1992 to total 1,000 yards in a season. Georgia went on to win the SEC Championship over Arkansas, but fell short of a spot in the national championship and ended the season with a win over Florida State in the Sugar Bowl.
Georgia’s 2006 comeback win
On Nov. 25, 2006, freshman quarterback Matthew Stafford led the Bulldogs to a comeback win late in the game against Georgia Tech. With less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Georgia was down 12-7. Stafford completed a 4-yard pass to Mohamed Massaquoi into the end zone, then pulled off the two-point conversion for a 15-12 win over the Jackets. In the same season, the Bulldogs fell to Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Florida and Kentucky, but upset then-No. 5 Auburn and then-No. 16 Georgia Tech in their last two games of the regular season.
Avoided upset in 1997
Georgia hadn’t fallen to Georgia Tech since 1990, but its win streak almost ended as the Jackets’ running back Charles Wiley led a touchdown run to give Georgia Tech the 22-21 lead with 48 seconds remaining. The Jackets’ Travares Tillman intercepted a pass by quarterback Mike Bobo, but the call was reversed on a pass-interference penalty by Georgia Tech’s Donte Booker. Bobo went on to connect with Corey Allen for a touchdown pass, winning the game 27-24. Bobo threw for 415 yards and a school record of four touchdowns in the win.
2017 season
In 2017, head coach Kirby Smart returned for his second season in his current position, looking for revenge against Georgia Tech after losing a 28-27 heartbreaker in his first year at Georgia. The then-No. 7 Bulldogs found the revenge they looked for in Atlanta, winning 38-7 and beginning the three-game win streak that continues today. Freshman quarterback Jake Fromm threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns, while Georgia’s rushing game added three more touchdowns on the ground. The Bulldogs’ defense held Georgia Tech quarterback TaQuon Marshall to only 38 passing yards and the Jackets to only one score. Georgia went on to defeat Auburn in the SEC Championship one week later, and Smart and the Bulldogs look to earn the same series of events in the next two weeks of the 2021 season.