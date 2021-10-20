After seven dominating games to start the season, Georgia football was unanimously voted as the No. 1 team in the nation in the Week 8 AP Poll. Despite their success, the Bulldogs have plenty of football left to play to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Here are the top five potential threats to Georgia's national championship hopes through seven weeks of college football:
Cincinnati
Then-No. 6 Cincinnati and No. 11 Georgia last met in the 2021 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. The Bulldogs’ kicker Jack Podlesny hit a career-best 53-yard field goal with three seconds remaining to win the game, ending the Bearcats’ undefeated season.
Ranked just behind Georgia as No. 2, Cincinnati looks for revenge as both teams are hopeful for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
The Bulldogs’ top performers against Cincinnati were JT Daniels as quarterback, George Pickens and Arian Smith as receivers and Kenny McIntosh on the ground — all of which were listed as injured in Georgia’s most recent game against Kentucky.
The Bulldogs also racked up eight sacks in the Peach Bowl, three of which came from Azeez Ojulari, who has since left for the NFL Draft.
On the other side of the ball, Cincinnati had many of its 2020 top contributors return for the 2021 season. Quarterback Desmond Ridder returned for his senior season and has already thrown for 1,444 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Michael Young Jr. and Jerome Ford return as top performers in the offense again this season, while Darrian Beavers and Deshawn Pace have stepped up for the defense.
The Bearcats are undefeated through Week 7 with their most notable win coming in Week 5 against No. 9 Notre Dame. Their only ranked opponent remaining on their regular season schedule is No. 21 SMU.
Alabama
Alabama is ranked No. 4 in the Week 8 AP Poll after its first loss since the 2019 season to a then-unranked Texas A&M.
Due to Aggies’ losses to two conference opponents, the Crimson Tide is still the heavy favorite to represent the SEC West in the 2021 SEC Championship.
The Tide is likely to enter the SEC Championship desperate as they rely on a win for a spot in the 2021 College Football Playoff.
Georgia has lost the last six matchups against Alabama, and head coach Kirby Smart has yet to come out on top against his former alliance. Most recently, the teams played in the 2020 regular season, where the Tide won 41-24.
Despite its single loss, Alabama has proven to be a strong team through Week 7. It ranks first in the SEC in points scored per game with 315 and in passing yards with 2,213.
Alabama has four conference opponents remaining, and its only ranked opponent left is No. 19 Auburn.
Florida
Florida and Georgia will meet at a neutral site in Jacksonville, Florida, on Oct. 30 after both teams observe a bye week in Week 8.
Last time the two teams met in 2020, Florida ran by Georgia in a 44-28 win. Bulldog quarterbacks Stetson Bennett and D’Wan Mathis threw for a combined 112 yards and wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint suffered a gruesome ankle injury that ended his season.
This season, the Gators have already fallen to Alabama, Kentucky and LSU. Its offense has shone, ranked first in the SEC in total yardage with 3,513 but ranks sixth in the SEC in yards allowed with 2,369.
Quarterback Emory Jones leads the team in passing and rushing yards, accounting for 12 touchdowns. He has also thrown nine interceptions since his first career start at quarterback against FAU in Week 1.
While Georgia is favored to leave Jacksonville with a win, the neutral site and week off have potential to change Georgia’s rhythm.
Oklahoma
Georgia and Oklahoma have not met since the Bulldogs’ double-overtime win in the 2018 Rose Bowl.
Both teams have had almost complete turnaround in their rosters since the 2017 season, but find themselves in the top four teams in the FBS again in 2021.
The Sooners are undefeated through seven games this season, defeating a single ranked team in then-No. 21 Texas. They remain in first place in the Big 12.
Oklahoma’s 3,354 offensive yards this season ranks ninth in the FBS. Quarterback Spencer Rattler has thrown for 1,371 yards and 10 touchdowns, while true freshman quarterback Caleb Williams earned his first start in Week 7 against TCU and has thrown for 609 yards and six touchdowns this season.
The Sooners have two ranked opponents left on their regular season schedule, and have plenty left to prove before earning a spot in the Big 12 Championship. They will face No. 20 Baylor in Week 11 then No. 8 Oklahoma State in Week 13.
Texas A&M
While Georgia has dominated its SEC opponents through Week 7, it hopes to continue success with a spot in the SEC Championship against the top team of the SEC West.
With the Aggies win against Alabama, they still have a chance to compete in the 2021 SEC Championship. For this to happen, Texas A&M will rely on the Tide losing to one of its remaining conference opponents.
Texas A&M is currently tied for second place in the West division with losses to Arkansas and Mississippi State. Its stout defense has competed against a competitive schedule, allowing 16.4 points per game.
The Aggies’ Isaiah Spiller and Ainias Smith lead the offense at running back and wide receiver, respectively. Smith averages 11 yards per reception and has accounted for six of Texas A&M’s 12 passing touchdowns.
Texas A&M needs to beat all of its last four conference opponents for an SEC Championship spot. The Aggies will continue their season with unranked South Carolina on Saturday.