Saturday’s Georgia-Notre Dame game will be one of the biggest non-conference games Sanford Stadium has ever hosted. The Red & Black takes a look at the other highly ranked non-conference opponents to enter Sanford Stadium through the years.
1929: Georgia 15, Yale 0 (First game in Sanford Stadium)
Georgia and Yale faced each other 11 times during the 1920s and ’30s. Georgia, coached by Harry Mehre, won the first game inside Sanford Stadium 15-0 over Yale in front of a sellout crowd of 30,000 fans. Despite losing the first four games in the series, Georgia has a 6-5 record against Yale.
1950: No. 11 North Carolina 0, Georgia 0
Like Yale, North Carolina was a regular opponent for Georgia during the early portion of the 20th century. The Tar Heels were led by Associated Press first-team All-American center and linebacker Irv Holdash. The 1950 game finished in a tie. Although North Carolina entered the season highly ranked, it sputtered to a 3-5-2 regular season record.
1966: No. 7 Georgia 23, No. 5 Georgia Tech 14
Two years after leaving the SEC in 1964, the Yellow Jackets entered its final game of the regular season undefeated. Georgia’s only loss until that point was against Miami. After beating Georgia Tech, the Bulldogs defeated SMU in the Cotton Bowl. Georgia Tech lost coach Bobby Dodd’s final game to Florida in the Orange Bowl.
1982: No. 6 Georgia 13, No. 11 Clemson 7
This game was a battle between the national champions from the previous two years, with Georgia and Clemson having won it all in 1980 and ’81, respectively. Entering the season-opening game, Georgia running back Herschel Walker fractured his thumb in practice. He was used primarily as a decoy during the Bulldogs’ 13-7 win in front of a national audience on ABC.
1983: No. 15 Georgia 19, No. 20 UCLA 8
Herschel Walker’s departure to the United States Football League had some fans worried about how the Bulldogs would fare in his absence. But once again, Georgia didn’t need Walker when it won the season opener against a non-conference opponent. After Georgia punter Kevin Butler deliberately took a safety to make the score 12-8, Charlie Dean returned an interception for a touchdown against UCLA’s Rick Neuheisel. According to Loran Smith on the radio broadcast, it was the first touchdown scored after midnight in Georgia history.
