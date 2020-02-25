Head coach Scott Stricklin said he was interested to see how the Georgia baseball team would come out to start on Tuesday against Kennesaw State after his team’s first loss of the season two days prior.
Stricklin had to be pleased with the Bulldogs’ performance, as they started scoring early and often en route to 12 runs in the first three innings.
As it has been all season, the top three batters in the lineup — Ben Anderson, Cam Shepherd and Tucker Bradley — continued to ignite the offense in Tuesday night’s 15-1 victory against Kennesaw State.
The trio only saw three innings of work but combined to finish 6-for-7 at the plate with three home runs and eight RBIs. They’ve set the tone all season by leading the team in hits, walks and stolen bases. As far as Tuesday’s game is concerned, it was much of the same.
“We’re just confident hitters [and] we expect to have success,” Shepherd said. “The confidence [we have] going up there gives us the ability to have so much success.”
It starts with Anderson, whose strengths at the plate are focused around finding ways to get on base before putting pressure on the pitcher with his baserunning ability. It was exemplified with his single to start Tuesday’s game and his ability to advance to third base after a wild throwback attempt by Kennesaw State starting pitcher Luke Torbert.
In his next at-bat that began the third inning, Anderson sent a pitch to right field for his first double of the season.
Anderson has been a menace in Georgia’s two games this season against Kennesaw State. In the 10-3 victory on Feb. 19, he reached second base three separate times with a steal, a passed ball and a wild pitch. He finished Tuesday’s game going 2-for-2 with a walk.
Shepherd comes next in the lineup. He opened the scoring for Georgia with a two-run home run in the first inning and followed it up with a three-run home run in the third. Like with Anderson, Kennesaw State hadn’t found an answer for Shepherd in its first two games against Georgia. All three of Shepherd’s home runs on the season have come against the Owls.
His performance was significant not only because it gave Georgia an early lead, but it came after a four-game stretch where he went just 1-for-15 at the plate.
Batting third in all nine games this season is Bradley, who began his night by hitting his fourth home run of the season, then securing his second and third RBIs on the night with a double in the third.
Bradley’s re-emergence into the lineup has been felt, as he leads the team with a .485 batting average and a .585 on-base percentage.
The Bulldogs’ biggest question heading into the season was how and who was going to replace Aaron Schunk, LJ Talley and John Cable — their only three batters with a batting average above .300 — and they seem to have found the answer.
“[Anderson, Shepherd and Bradley] are really tough outs,” Stricklin said. “A pitcher right off the bat has to face those guys [and] that’s a difficult task right out of the shoot.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.