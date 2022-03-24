Freshman Dasha Vidmanova doesn’t just bring a passport with her when she travels — she also brings her tennis gear.
Vidmanova, who was honored as the SEC Freshman of the Week on March 16, has played in tennis tournaments all over the world, including in Australia, France, England, and her home country of the Czech Republic. This January, she added Athens, Georgia, to the list of places she’s played.
An intended finance major from Prague, Vidmanova joined the women’s tennis team for the first time this spring as a mid-year enrollee. She stands at an imposing 6-3, and she’s jumped out to a 10-1 singles record as of March 22. She joined the Bulldogs with a long list of accolades, including three round-of-16 finishes in Junior Grand Slams and a personal-best No. 21 world juniors ranking from the International Tennis Federation.
But Vidmanova didn’t always know that she wanted to play college tennis in the United States.
She started playing tennis around five years old and was competing in international tournaments by age 12. As she set her sights on vying for tournament titles, she began online school after ninth grade so that she could travel for tennis, practicing twice a day in addition to fitness training.
She competed in junior tournaments at the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon, and she won the Grade 1 Offenbach in Germany and the Grade 2 Tribuswinkel in Austria, both in 2019.
“[A memorable result] was one match that I played in the second round at the Australian Open,” Vidmanova said. “It was a really long match, and I won like third set and tie break, and there were a lot of people.”
Georgia associate head coach Drake Bernstein added to her account of the Australian Open match.
“The girl [she was playing against was] top 10 in the world,” Bernstein said.
Vidmanova’s international success and climbing juniors ranking caught the eye of college coaches like Bernstein, who reached out to Vidmanova about visiting Athens.
“Drake was bothering me all the time,” Vidmanova said.
Vidmanova and Bernstein spoke to one another via Zoom in May 2021 as she deliberated playing NCAA tennis, and she stayed in touch with the Georgia coaches throughout the summer and fall.
After talking to various coaches and reflecting on her previous pro tour season, Vidmanova said she contemplated the transition to the United States. She visited five schools in fall of 2021, including Georgia, which was her fifth and final visit.
“Everything came together,” Vidmanova said. “I really like the facilities, the courts, the team, coaches. Just to go here, this felt like the most right decision for me.”
Bernstein agreed that Vidmanova fit into the team locker room with the other players and that the fit was a “two way street,” both for the team and for Vidmanova.
“She did all of her research and then went back home … and talked to her parents and made a good decision,” Bernstein said.
Vidmanova’s signing with the Bulldogs was announced Nov. 10, 2021. After signing, she joined the team toward the end of its indoor season. She arrived in the United States in January and quickly found her place in Georgia’s lineup for the Indoor Tennis Association championship tournament.
“You may have played your first match before you had a bank account,” Bernstein said to Vidmanova. “And definitely before you had an American phone.”
Playing with Georgia women’s tennis is her first experience playing on a team rather than as an individual in singles and doubles tournaments. In Athens, she lives with her teammates on campus. On the court, Vidmanova has made an impact for the Bulldogs, with five singles wins against ranked opponents and a current streak of six doubles wins with fellow freshman Mell Reasco.
Her current singles record, 10-1, includes nine wins in two sets. After two singles wins and two doubles wins in a single weekend versus Florida and South Carolina, Vidmanova was named SEC Women’s Tennis Freshman of the Week on March 16.
Bernstein said that Vidmanova’s serve is one of the best among college players and that she has quickly bought into team culture and “learning what being a Bulldog is all about.”
“We feel like she’s got a ton of potential in front of her, the way that just in the first month, month and a half, that she’s gone about learning, gone about getting better,” Bernstein said. “I think that she’s already a different player than she was when she walked in the door.”