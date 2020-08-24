Four-star junior college cornerback De’Jahn Warren announced his commitment to Georgia via Twitter on Monday. It was also his 21st birthday, as he gives the Bulldogs 14 total commits for the 2021 recruiting class.
It’s UP and It’s STUCK🙏🏾 •🥳: Happy 21st To me ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XAHqgi0IIL— De’Jahn “Nugget” Warren (@Ayoooo_daeee) August 24, 2020
Warren is the No. 1 cornerback and No. 2 overall junior college prospect in his class, per the 247Sports Composite. He was also deciding between Maryland, Penn State and Oklahoma, among others.
While playing at Lackawanna Community College in Scranton, Pennsylvania last season, Warren was selected as an honorable mention for the 2019 All-American team. He finished his freshman season with the Falcons totaling 35 tackles, three forced fumbles and five interceptions.
