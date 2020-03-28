The Georgia swimming and diving season along with all spring sports have been canceled due to the threat of COVID-19. Sports fans everywhere have turned to the screens to fill their empty sports void. For fans of swimming and diving or others dire for sports content, here's a list of the top five swimming and diving films to watch.
5. Touch the Wall (2014)
Olympic medalists Missy Franklin and Kara Lynn Joyce share a unique journey to the 2012 London Olympics. When Joyce joins Franklin and her teenaged group swim club, each discovers a new start. Joyce uses the discovery of a world-class training partner and Franklin discovers an “older sister” to learn from. They use this new relationship to help each other become better swimmers until they are eventually torn apart. Before the 2012 Olympic Trials, they are reunited once again to help each other find success in the Olympics.
“Touch the Wall” can be rented on Vudu, Youtube, Amazon Prime and Google Play.
4. Swimming Upstream (2003)
Former Australian competitive swimmer Tony Fingleton struggles to make his mark and impress his abusive and alcoholic father, Harold. Deciding to pursue competitive swimming, Fingleton embarks on a quest to become the best swimmer possible. Although Fingleton has the support of his mother, Dora, winning over his dad proves to be the most difficult task.
“Swimming Upstream” can be streamed on Netflix and Vudu as well as rented on Amazon Prime.
3. The Last Gold (2016)
In the 1976 Montreal Olympics, the U.S. women’s relay swim team upset East Germany to win the gold medal. East German women were able to win 11 of 13 gold medals under a state-sponsored doping program that increased their performance. As a result, this race raised debate over who was to blame and raised concerns over widespread doping programs in the sports world. Despite the circumstances, the American women defeated them, making it one of the greatest stories in Olympic history.
“The Last Gold” can be rented on Amazon Prime and iTunes.
2. Pride (2007)
Based on a true story in 1970s Philadelphia, former competitive swimmer Jim Ellis (Terrance Howard) renovates an abandoned pool with the help of a janitor, Elston (Bernie Mac). City officials mark the place for demolition and Ellis fights back by creating the city’s first all African-American swim team. However, they are faced with racism, violence and a hostile city official as they prepare the team for state championships. Throughout their struggles, Ellis and Elston mentor the kids, helping them not only to become successful at swimming but also in a prejudiced world.
“Pride” can be streamed on Hulu and rented on Vudu, YouTube, Amazon Prime, Google Play and iTunes.
1. Breaking the Surface: The Greg Louganis Story (1997)
Olympic diver Greg Louganis (Mario Lopez) won back-to-back gold medals at the 1984 and 1988 Olympics. His journey to become one of the best divers in the world was not easy. Along with his abusive relationship with adoptive father, Louganis was hiding his relationship with his lover/manager Tom Barett that could change the way the world looked at him forever. After his father’s death and Barett’s lost battle with HIV, Louganis goes public with his homosexuality before competing in the 1988 Olympics. It was there that Louganis proved himself after injuring his head on the diving board and still going on to win two gold medals.
“Breaking the Surface: The Greg Louganis Story” can be rented on Amazon Prime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.